Report: Bangladesh's profit for SCB higher than 4 other Asian countries Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam combined

Report: Bangladesh's profit for SCB higher than 4 other Asian countries combined

Standard Chartered Bangladesh's pre-tax profit stood at $149 million last year

FILE PHOTO: People pass by the logo of Standard Chartered plc at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017 Reuters
Tribune Desk

June 8, 2022 1:53 AM

Bangladesh generated more profit for Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) than Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam combined in 2021.

According to the bank’s country-by-country disclosure report for 2021, Bangladesh made a pre-tax profit of $149 million, Indonesia $29 million, Malaysia $56 million and Vietnam $23 million, while Thailand made a loss of $14 million.

When combined, the pre-tax profit for the four countries stood at $94 million, compared to Bangladesh’s $149 million.

Profit before tax may also be referred to as earnings before tax (EBT) or pre-tax profit. The measure shows all of a company's profits before tax. A run through of the income statement shows the different kinds of expenses a company must pay leading up to the operating profit calculation.

Standard Chartered plc is a British multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in London, England. It operates a network of more than 1,200 branches and outlets (including subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures) across more than 70 countries.

Report: Bangladesh’s profit for SCB higher than 4 other Asian countries combined

Standard Chartered Bangladesh’s pre-tax profit stood at $149 million last year
Shouldn’t the profit be even higher given the trade volume?
 

