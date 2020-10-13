What's new

Report: Bangladesh among 3 top performers in sustainable development

B

Black_cats

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
7,145
-5
10,551
Report: Bangladesh among 3 top performers in sustainable development
UNB
  • Published at 10:22 pm June 14th, 2021
sdgs

We need to reinforce our collective commitment to the SDGs BIGSTOCK

Bangladesh ranked 5th in the South Asian region leaving behind India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan
Bangladesh and two other countries – Afghanistan and Cote d’Ivoire – have progressed the most on the SDGs Index score since the adoption of the 2030 global agenda in 2015, according to the Sustainable Development Report 2021.

The report was launched on Monday by the Sustainable Development Solution Network (SDSN).

The report said East and South Asia has progressed more on the SDGs than any other region, both since 2010 and since the adoption of the goals in 2015.

By contrast, the three countries that have declined the most are Venezuela, Tuvalu and Brazil.

However, the global average SDG index score has decreased for the first time since the adoption of the SDGs in 2015.


Also Read - OP-ED: Sustainable Development Goals can guide Asia-Pacific to build back better

The global decline in performance, including in OECD countries, was driven to a large extent by increased poverty rates and unemployment in 2020.

In the report, Bangladesh has been ranked 109th with the overall score 63.5 in the 2021 SDG index.

Finland has been ranked 1st with 85.9 score. The four other countries in the top five positions are Sweden (85.6), Denmark (84.9), Germany (82.5) and Belgium (82.2).

In the South Asia, Bhutan (70) is in 75th position, Maldives (69.3) in 79th, Sri Lanka (68.1) in 87th position, Nepal (66.5) in 96th, India (60.1) in 120th, Pakistan (57.7) in 129th, and Afghanistan (53.9) in 137th position.

www.dhakatribune.com

Report: Bangladesh among 3 top performers in sustainable development

Bangladesh ranked 5th in the South Asian region leaving behind India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan
www.dhakatribune.com www.dhakatribune.com

Bangladesh among countries that progressed most on SDG index

BANGLADESH
TBS Report
14 June, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2021, 10:28 pm

www.google.com

Bangladesh among countries that progressed most on SDG index

Of the 165-country index, Bangladesh ranked 109th scoring 63.5, above India, Pakistan and Afghanistan, but below Sri Lanka, Nepal and the Maldives in South Asia
www.google.com www.google.com


Of the 165-country index, Bangladesh ranked 109th scoring 63.5, above India, Pakistan and Afghanistan, but below Sri Lanka, Nepal and the Maldives in South Asia

Bangladesh among countries that progressed most on SDG index


Bangladesh is among the countries that improved most on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Index since 2015 until the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, says the Sustainable Development Report 2021.

Of the 165-country index, Bangladesh ranked 109th scoring 63.5, above India, Pakistan and Afghanistan, but below Sri Lanka, Nepal and the Maldives in South Asia.

Before the pandemic hit, significant progress had been achieved on the SDGs in many regions and on many goals – especially in East and South Asia, which has progressed more on the SDG Index than any other region both since 2010 and since the goals' adoption in 2015.

"At the national level, Bangladesh, Côte d'Ivoire and Afghanistan have improved most on the SDG Index since 2015," said the report released yesterday by Sustainable Development Solution Network, a global initiative of UN.

By contrast, the three countries that have declined the most are Venezuela, Tuvalu, and Brazil.

For the first time since the adoption of the SDGs in 2015, the global average SDG Index score for 2020 has decreased from the previous year: a decline driven to a large extent by increased poverty rates and unemployment following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the report said.

"While the governments of high-income countries have borrowed heavily in response to the pandemic, LIDCs have been unable to do so because of their lower market creditworthiness.

"The major short-term implication of the difference in fiscal space of high-income and low-income countries is that rich countries are likely to recover from the pandemic more quickly than poor countries, said the report, authored, among others, by economist Jeffrey D Sachs, director of Columbia University's Centre for Sustainable Development.

COVID-19 should not lead to a prolonged reversal in SDG progress. International commitments, for instance towards climate neutrality, must be rapidly accompanied by transformative actions and investments, it said.

The highest priority of every government must remain the suppression of the pandemic, through non-pharmaceutical interventions and global access to vaccines. There can be no sustainable development and economic recovery while the pandemic is raging, the report added.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

DalalErMaNodi
Bangladesh sees big leap in global energy sustainability
Replies
0
Views
220
DalalErMaNodi
DalalErMaNodi
The Ronin
EXPECTATIONS FROM THE PEACEKEEPERS VERSUS REALITY ON GROUND: WAYS AHEAD FOR BANGLADESH
Replies
2
Views
618
mb444
mb444
B
The rise and rise of Bangladesh
Replies
3
Views
454
UKBengali
U
The Ronin
What an Indian Recession Could Mean for Bangladesh?
Replies
9
Views
848
Bilal9
Bilal9
R
India Among Biggest Losers and Pakistan Among Biggest Gainers in World Happiness Rankings
Replies
13
Views
847
Peaceful Civilian
Peaceful Civilian

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom