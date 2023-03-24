What's new

Report: 60% of Myanmar's JF-17 fleet continues to remain grounded

hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
19,311
-20
28,220
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Honestly Indian propaganda is for the dumbest bakhts
FlCsO6VaMAAo8VC.jpeg
 
Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

SENIOR MEMBER
May 4, 2019
4,153
-38
2,856
Country
India
Location
India
Olympus81 said:
I hope you understand arithmetics.
Click to expand...
Your logic is stupid by calculating in decimal on any assets, 60% does not mean that 4.2 assets, it just basic average ...... Means approximately 60%................ No can source give accurate assessment if they report............


Again, you people turned to denied mode.... Trusting on one news, denied another...how cute.
 
V

villageidiot

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
2,812
3
3,552
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Raj-Hindustani said:
Your logic is stupid by calculating in decimal on any assets, 60% does not mean that 4.2 assets, it just basic average ...... Means approximately 60%................ No can source give accurate assessment if they report............


Again, you people turned to denied mode.... Trusting on one news, denied another...how cute.
Click to expand...
@-=virus=- , give this nigga a class is sarcasm and trolling. He's having to try too hard.
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
40,693
180
149,467
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
So not satisfied with using this link to reply in my thread, you had to open own thread to sooth your tiny ego.
The difference is Indian accidentally missile firing is now being reported by other sources as well including pictures.
20230324_200707.jpg
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 2, Guests: 5)

Similar threads

ghost250
Technical Problems Ground Myanmar’s JF-17 Fighter Jets Bought From China
2
Replies
28
Views
3K
PDF
PDF
R
Pakistan’s JF-17 Block-3 Fighter Surfaces With ‘Deadly’ Upgrades; German Expert Compares With India’s LCA Tejas
Replies
3
Views
2K
TopGun786
TopGun786
Zornix
6 children killed as Myanmar army helicopters fire on school
Replies
0
Views
313
Zornix
Zornix
beijingwalker
Argentina is considering procurement of JF-17 fighter jets: Argentine Embassy in China. Argentine defence minister and ambassador to China discuss
2
Replies
26
Views
861
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Windjammer
Indian Air Force @ Poor Innovations Can Not Be Nurtured !!!
Replies
4
Views
526
Windjammer
Windjammer

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom