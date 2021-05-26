Report: 101st Airborne unit investigated over strip club incident in Poland | ClarksvilleNow.com
By ClarksvilleNow.com April 26, 2021 9:41 am
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Army is investigating a trip to Poland by the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade “No Mercy” battalion that included a visit to an off-limits strip club and the disappearance of a battalion executive officer.
According to a detailed report on Stars and Stripes, the incident took place in September during a deployment to Europe by the unit, which is part of the Fort Campbell-based 101st Airborne Division.
“The command took immediate and appropriate adverse action against the leaders involved,” Col. Joseph Buccino, spokesman for the 18th Airborne Corps, said in a statement published in Stars and Stripes. “Some officers are facing further administrative actions to determine whether they will continue to serve in the Army.”
About 40 members of 1st Battalion took part in the two-day trip to Gdansk, Poland, according to the Army 15-6 investigation report.
During the trip, several soldiers, including battalion executive officer Maj. Matthew Conner, went to Club Obsession in Gdansk’s city center, Stars and Stripes reported. The party continued into the early morning hours, and at some point the group realized Conner was missing and a search was organized. He was eventually found at a different hotel from the one the group was staying at; there are claims that he was drugged during the party.
“The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) is aware of the findings of the investigation,” Lt. Col. Kari McEwen, 101st spokesperson, said in a statement to Clarksville Now. “The leadership of the 101st took appropriate action that has significant career-altering consequences for multiple soldiers. This command takes allegations of misconduct seriously, conducts investigations when necessary, and takes appropriate action to hold leaders accountable when the situation requires.”