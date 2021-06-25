Replacing the F-16: Will Pakistan’s Top Fighter Squadron Transition to Chinese J-10Cs?

50-60 J-10Cs on an emergency procurement basis will be a temporary stop gap until the AZM enters production. Main benefits being more 4.5 generation fighters equipped with AESA and the long range PL-15.



PAF still needs to replace 200 F-7s & Mirages. Even with another 90-100 JF17s B3s wont be enough. An extra 50 fighters and access to the PL15 would be huge force multipliers.



Eventually AZM will enter production and will be the mainstay of the PAF replacing any remaining Miranges/F7s and even non-mlu F16s. AZM aside the PAF would still have a force of:



- 230 JF17s

- 50 J-10Cs

-80 F16s