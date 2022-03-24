beijingwalker
Replacing Russian LNG from Sakhalin-2 would cost Japan $15bnPrice tag for imports to jump 35% if Mitsui, Mitsubishi pull out of energy project
A tanker carrying U.S. LNG arrives in Japan. (Photo by Ryosuke Hanafusa)
DAISUKE SUZUKI, Nikkei staff writerMarch 22, 2022 03:18 JST
TOKYO -- Japan could pay one-third more per year for imported liquefied natural gas if it exits the Sakhalin-2 LNG project in Russia, a potentially fateful decision for the energy-poor Asian nation.
Replacing Russian LNG from Sakhalin-2 would cost Japan $15bn
Price tag for imports to jump 35% if Mitsui, Mitsubishi pull out of energy project
