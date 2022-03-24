What's new

Replacing Russian LNG from Sakhalin-2 would cost Japan $15bn

Replacing Russian LNG from Sakhalin-2 would cost Japan $15bn​

Price tag for imports to jump 35% if Mitsui, Mitsubishi pull out of energy project
A tanker carrying U.S. LNG arrives in Japan.

DAISUKE SUZUKI, Nikkei staff writer
March 22, 2022 03:18 JST

TOKYO -- Japan could pay one-third more per year for imported liquefied natural gas if it exits the Sakhalin-2 LNG project in Russia, a potentially fateful decision for the energy-poor Asian nation.

Replacing Russian LNG from Sakhalin-2 would cost Japan $15bn

Price tag for imports to jump 35% if Mitsui, Mitsubishi pull out of energy project
It seems as tho the wests vassals are finally starting to realise that western sanctions are a two way street,and an increasingly expensive one at that.
At what point do the vassals finally say we just cant afford the costs of cutting our own throats economically just to keep our western overlords happy politically.
 

