What's new

Replacing Gas with Electricity

313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
10,404
40
21,383
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
So I'm sure many of you have read Fawad Ch. statement that Pakistan will run out of gas "soon" in the coming years. I'm not sure how accurate it is, how soon is soon, but I did wonder what can be done to replace gas.

A few easy ones that came to mind;

1. No more LPG cars
2. Electric stoves and ovens
3. Electric boilers for hot water and central heating (although i doubt very many have central heating in Pakistan), you probably use the AC to keep warm?
4. No use of gas to generate electricity - use coal instead

Any others you can think of?
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
4,985
2
6,279
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
313ghazi said:
So I'm sure many of you have read Fawad Ch. statement that Pakistan will run out of gas "soon" in the coming years. I'm not sure how accurate it is, how soon is soon, but I did wonder what can be done to replace gas.

A few easy ones that came to mind;

1. No more LPG cars
2. Electric stoves and ovens
3. Electric boilers for hot water and central heating (although i doubt very many have central heating in Pakistan), you probably use the AC to keep warm?
4. No use of gas to generate electricity - use coal instead

Any others you can think of?
Click to expand...
LPG and CNG cars should be banned anyway. These fuels are precious.
Electric stoves and ovens will be a positive change. However, our cooking habits should change. No more high temperature cooking. Plus it requires more electrical safety in our households.
Eelctric boilers is not good, may be electric heaters are good. They are quick. Our houses are not insulated so central heating is useless.

Lastly, gas is used in chemical industry to make fertilisers, chemicals, plastics, rubber, polymers etc.
 
Pandora

Pandora

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 15, 2013
7,325
7
11,340
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
That is only possible if Electricity is made affordable. Right now Gas in cylinders is still cheaper than electric options. I dont see us making switch in at least next two decades.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

DavidSling
Israeli delek sells its share in Tamar gas field to Abu Dhabi for $1.1 billion
Replies
2
Views
316
Titanium100
Titanium100
Ziri
Morocco / Algeria: the Israeli trap?
Replies
0
Views
148
Ziri
Ziri
TaiShang
China records a banner year for oil and gas discovery
Replies
0
Views
330
TaiShang
TaiShang
beijingwalker
Qatar is in talks to make Chinese firms partners in its liquefied natural gas expansion project
Replies
1
Views
210
vi-va
vi-va
F-22Raptor
Tesla’s $25,000 Electric Car Means Game Over For Gas And Oil
2
Replies
19
Views
1K
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom