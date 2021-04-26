Replacing Gas with Electricity

So I'm sure many of you have read Fawad Ch. statement that Pakistan will run out of gas "soon" in the coming years. I'm not sure how accurate it is, how soon is soon, but I did wonder what can be done to replace gas.



A few easy ones that came to mind;



1. No more LPG cars

2. Electric stoves and ovens

3. Electric boilers for hot water and central heating (although i doubt very many have central heating in Pakistan), you probably use the AC to keep warm?

4. No use of gas to generate electricity - use coal instead



Any others you can think of?