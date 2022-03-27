What's new

"Replacements for deficient Su-30 MKI and MiG-29 are being processed."

Yasser76

Yasser76

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 28, 2017
2,547
1
3,886
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Straight from the horses (IAF ACM) mouth. Looks like major issues with SU-30 and MIG-29 fleets where some will start to be retired. This on top of the MIG-21 and Jaguar retirements is really serious for the IAF. 5 years from now a PAF bigger then the IAF!? :-)

www.sps-aviation.com

“IAF Views Cyber Operations as an Integral Part of all Military Operations. We are Continuously Working to Upgrade these Capabilities at all times.”

In an exclusive interview to <strong>Jayant Baranwal</strong>, Editor-in-Chief, <strong><em>SP’s Aviation</em>, Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari</strong>, Chief of the Air Staff...
www.sps-aviation.com
 
Bilal Khan (Quwa)

Bilal Khan (Quwa)

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 22, 2016
6,484
77
26,846
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Yasser76 said:
Straight from the horses (IAF ACM) mouth. Looks like major issues with SU-30 and MIG-29 fleets where some will start to be retired. This on top of the MIG-21 and Jaguar retirements is really serious for the IAF. 5 years from now a PAF bigger then the IAF!? :-)

www.sps-aviation.com

“IAF Views Cyber Operations as an Integral Part of all Military Operations. We are Continuously Working to Upgrade these Capabilities at all times.”

In an exclusive interview to <strong>Jayant Baranwal</strong>, Editor-in-Chief, <strong><em>SP’s Aviation</em>, Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari</strong>, Chief of the Air Staff...
www.sps-aviation.com
Click to expand...
tbh if the PAF had India's clout and resources, the IAF fleet would've been a high-low of Rafale and F-16. By this point, the conversation would have gone towards stealth fighters and strategic bombers.
 
Yasser76

Yasser76

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 28, 2017
2,547
1
3,886
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Bilal Khan (Quwa) said:
tbh if the PAF had India's clout and resources, the IAF fleet would've been a high-low of Rafale and F-16. By this point, the conversation would have gone towards stealth fighters and strategic bombers.
Click to expand...

Unsure if strategic bombers are required considering the relatively short distance in the sub-continent, may be more of a liability (trying to protect them) than an asset. IMRBMs and Cruise missiles should suffice. Evening maintaining a small fleet of bombers is very expensive. I agree, with the IAF's resources PAF would be amongst the top 5 AFs in the world.

Getting back to the IAF, if true about the SU-30s and MIG-29s (that are being upgraded) this is a serious problem. How many aircraft does it effect? If they need to get rid of them one can only assume it is severe servicability issues.
IAF ACTUAL fleet strength could be lower then 28 Squadrons. It is amazing that the ACM has made this admission publicly. A bit like PAG ACM saying we need to dispose of our F-16s due to issues.
 
Yasser76

Yasser76

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 28, 2017
2,547
1
3,886
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1ndy said:
100 billion USD in next 6-7 years just to replace Russian flying junk.
Click to expand...

Let us see if they can afford it, right now LAC stand off is costing Indian forces massive amount in $$$ not to mention a lot of wear and tear on aircraft and equipment that would usually be facing Pakistan. They just cancelled US Predator drone order for lack of cash so be interesting to see where they get $100 Billion from suddenly.

Also now with Ukraine war expect SU-30 servicability (which was at 55% at one pint) to go down massively.....
 
W

Wesen Hunter

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 22, 2021
62
0
90
Country
India
Location
India
Yasser76 said:
Straight from the horses (IAF ACM) mouth. Looks like major issues with SU-30 and MIG-29 fleets where some will start to be retired. This on top of the MIG-21 and Jaguar retirements is really serious for the IAF. 5 years from now a PAF bigger then the IAF!? :-)

www.sps-aviation.com

“IAF Views Cyber Operations as an Integral Part of all Military Operations. We are Continuously Working to Upgrade these Capabilities at all times.”

In an exclusive interview to <strong>Jayant Baranwal</strong>, Editor-in-Chief, <strong><em>SP’s Aviation</em>, Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari</strong>, Chief of the Air Staff...
www.sps-aviation.com
Click to expand...
Completely wrong interpretation of his statement.

One can clearly see in the original quote that he is referring to deficiency in Mig-29 and Su-30 MKI Fleets due to accidental crashes (10 crashes in case of Su-30 from 2002-22 and 20 to 21 in case of Mig-29 from 1986-2022), for which IAF wants to acquire 12 Su-30 and 21 Mig-29 (has been reported in media).
 
1ndy

1ndy

FULL MEMBER
Nov 16, 2010
901
0
707
Country
India
Location
India
1ndy said:
100 billion USD in next 6-7 years just to replace Russian flying junk.
Click to expand...
Rafale - 108
Tejas Mk1a - 83
Tejas Mk1 - 40
F-15 - 122
F-35 - 36

Should be purchased on immediate basis to replace Russian origin junk fighters.

One to one replacement of transport fleet with comparable western alternatives.

Yasser76 said:
Let us see if they can afford it, right now LAC stand off is costing Indian forces massive amount in $$$ not to mention a lot of wear and tear on aircraft and equipment that would usually be facing Pakistan. They just cancelled US Predator drone order for lack of cash so be interesting to see where they get $100 Billion from suddenly.

Also now with Ukraine war expect SU-30 servicability (which was at 55% at one pint) to go down massively.....
Click to expand...
It will be grounded much sooner than I thought...
 
W

Wesen Hunter

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 22, 2021
62
0
90
Country
India
Location
India
This is the most important part of interview.
PAF's CENTAIC has been completely outmatched and outgunned by IAF's AI projects.

IAF is focusing on use of AI in enhancing situational awareness through multi-platform - multi-sensor fusion in a Network Centric Operation environment. Towards this, AI modules are being integrated in the upgrade projects of Command and Control system. AI tools have already been integrated on the ELINT applications for generating accurate Electronic Order of Battle and are being fused with image interpretation and analysis tools to enhance targeting data.
Click to expand...
 
1ndy

1ndy

FULL MEMBER
Nov 16, 2010
901
0
707
Country
India
Location
India
Wesen Hunter said:
Completely wrong interpretation of his statement.

One can clearly see in the original quote that he is referring to deficiency in Mig-29 and Su-30 MKI Fleets due to accidental crashes (10 crashes in case of Su-30 from 2002-22 and 20 to 21 in case of Mig-29 from 1986-2022), for which IAF wants to acquire 12 Su-30 and 21 Mig-29 (has been reported in media).
Click to expand...
Whatever but the fact is, Russian hardware is just junk and can't be trusted in a war.
 
Yasser76

Yasser76

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 28, 2017
2,547
1
3,886
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Wesen Hunter said:
This is the most important part of interview.
PAF's CENTAIC has been completely outmatched and outgunned by IAF's AI projects.
Click to expand...

Not really, Feb 27th proved that PAFG retains the upper hand, unless of course you have secret info that your father's friends, dog handler told you? Right now Pakistan's closest ally is considered a world leader in military AI/EW so I am going to call BS on your statement.
 
W

Wesen Hunter

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 22, 2021
62
0
90
Country
India
Location
India
Just as important is this. Shows the confidence and pride of IAF in the BNET Global Link combo which has now been operationalized across entire IAF fighter fleet as well as ground nodes.
BNET-Global Link is the most advanced SDR+TDL combo ever designed (used by Israeli F-35 too) and renders PAF COMJAM capabilities completely obsolete.

Alhamdulillah.

However, with the induction of Su-30 MKI and Rafale aircraft and upgrade of M2000 and MiG-29, there has been a paradigm shift in the operational scenario and today IAF has adequate potential to counter EW capabilities of PAF.
Click to expand...
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

S
Why MiG 29 UPG Matters?
2
Replies
18
Views
1K
Sudarshan
Sudarshan
S
IAF Shares MiG-29 Upgrade Pictures From Deployment In Ladakh; Watch Them Soar
Replies
1
Views
502
GumNaam
GumNaam
B
Bangladesh could be another lost customer of MiG and Sukhoi
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
BlindEagle
B
Zarvan
Not A Flying Coffin: Data Shows MiG-21 Has Been The Safest Fighter Jet With The Indian Air Force
2 3
Replies
30
Views
3K
fitpOsitive
fitpOsitive
Zarvan
Does Russia's MiG-35 Have a Future? Medium Weight Fighters May Struggle to Find Buyers
Replies
1
Views
765
Ali_Baba
Ali_Baba

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom