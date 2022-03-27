"Replacements for deficient Su-30 MKI and MiG-29 are being processed."

Straight from the horses (IAF ACM) mouth. Looks like major issues with SU-30 and MIG-29 fleets where some will start to be retired. This on top of the MIG-21 and Jaguar retirements is really serious for the IAF. 5 years from now a PAF bigger then the IAF!?
“IAF Views Cyber Operations as an Integral Part of all Military Operations. We are Continuously Working to Upgrade these Capabilities at all times.”
In an exclusive interview to <strong>Jayant Baranwal</strong>, Editor-in-Chief, <strong><em>SP’s Aviation</em>, Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari</strong>, Chief of the Air Staff...
