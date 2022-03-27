"Replacements for deficient Su-30 MKI and MiG-29 are being processed."

Bilal Khan (Quwa) said: tbh if the PAF had India's clout and resources, the IAF fleet would've been a high-low of Rafale and F-16. By this point, the conversation would have gone towards stealth fighters and strategic bombers. Click to expand...

Unsure if strategic bombers are required considering the relatively short distance in the sub-continent, may be more of a liability (trying to protect them) than an asset. IMRBMs and Cruise missiles should suffice. Evening maintaining a small fleet of bombers is very expensive. I agree, with the IAF's resources PAF would be amongst the top 5 AFs in the world.Getting back to the IAF, if true about the SU-30s and MIG-29s (that are being upgraded) this is a serious problem. How many aircraft does it effect? If they need to get rid of them one can only assume it is severe servicability issues.IAF ACTUAL fleet strength could be lower then 28 Squadrons. It is amazing that the ACM has made this admission publicly. A bit like PAG ACM saying we need to dispose of our F-16s due to issues.