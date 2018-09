For decades Pakistan Armed forces are using the Rheinmetall MG3 as their Primary Mounted Machine Gun, its been used in all branch of Armed forces along with Paramilitary forces like FC ( KPK / Baluchistan ) and Rangers ( Sindh/Punjab ) . But I wonder if PA has any plans to replace them with any other better or more modern Machine guns ? ? what could be other possible Options which PA can acquire and locally produce .. will be it a huge burden on our Defense Budget like replacing the main Assault rifle ?Some of the pics taken in Ideas 2016 ..