Repeated threads and the worrysome situation of Defence.pk.

Great Janjua

Great Janjua

Can we start regulating the number of threads we are seeing on the same topic (especially the Imran khan saga) it is getting beyond boring, I come on here to discuss and learn about the military galore and its offerings not to play petty politics with Abdool from Texas. Yes, discussion on all aspects of society is an important plus thereof a brain workout for the majority of readers/indulgent however let's keep it tidy and simple.

we are all rock bottom concerned about the political situation inside the country but spamming the timeline with new theories every other two seconds is hurting the true organs of this forum.

Posted with great frustration.
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Great Janjua said:
Can we start regulating the number of threads we are seeing on the same topic (especially the Imran khan saga) it is getting beyond boring, I come on here to discuss and learn about the military galore and its offerings not to play petty politics with Abdool from Texas. Yes, discussion on all aspects of society is an important plus thereof a brain workout for the majority of readers/indulgent however let's keep it tidy and simple.

we are all rock bottom concerned about the political situation inside the country but spamming the timeline with new theories every other two seconds is hurting the true organs of this forum.

Posted with great frustration.
Click to expand...

This forum allows Indians to spew venom openly.

When patriotic Pakistanis are speaking their heart out, it is called spam?

It is a legit concern of 220 million Pakistanis.

We cant afford those people back in power who literally destroyed Pakistani image and economy and broke people's back.

Imran Khan was elected as Prime Minister of Pakistan for 5 years.

Foreign puppets cant rule him out, it's treason.

If you are frustrated, better ask these questions from those people who are supervising this no confidence motion without showing any resistance
 
V. Makarov

V. Makarov

@Great Janjua, Please follow these steps:

1) Go to the new threads tab and click on the settings gear on the top right:
1648856670020.png


2) Use this tab to exclude all sections you don't like. For e.g. exclude Pak siyasat.

1648856762823.png



I know it can get painful to see Pak politics so frequently, but we are fighting for our lives here, man.
 
Great Janjua

Great Janjua

Listen here folks am not challenging anyone's opinion all am saying is to stop the usual outpour of theories like it gets boring after the second thread of "who said this and that".

Sit tight and watch the motion of "No confidence" unfold.

V. Makarov said:
@Great Janjua, Please follow these steps:

1) Go to the new threads tab and click on the settings gear on the top right:
View attachment 829496

2) Use this tab to exclude all sections you don't like. For e.g. exclude Pak siyasat.

View attachment 829497


I know it can get painful to see Pak politics so frequently, but we are fighting for our lives here, man.
Click to expand...
Will try. Thanks.
 
Inception-06

Inception-06

Great Janjua said:
Listen here folks am not challenging anyone's opinion all am saying is to stop the usual outpour of theories like it gets boring after the second thread of "who said this and that".

Sit tight and watch the motion of "No confidence" unfold.


Will try. Thanks.
Click to expand...

What do you want learn more about military ? You know every equipment and fighting performance is actually and historically written ! There’s isn’t anything more !
 
Last edited:
D

Darth.Vad3r

Great Janjua said:
Listen here folks am not challenging anyone's opinion all am saying is to stop the usual outpour of theories like it gets boring after the second thread of "who said this and that".

Sit tight and watch the motion of "No confidence" unfold.


Will try. Thanks.
Click to expand...
koi baat nae bhai, 75 saal baad jub logon ki ankhain khuli hain keh politicians ghalat nae rotay when they criticize army, to logon ko dukh hota hai aur phir wo kafi din boltay hain. We cant scream out loud in our homes seeing what all is happening. I still believe its all a grand scheme to expose all the bad politicians. Im still hopeful that my army is not like this what TV is showing. We must try to understand why bajwa n others are doing all this, may be someday we do find out
 

