What's new

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Catches COVID-19 After Maskless Vacation In Florida

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
25,951
24
18,093
Country
United States
Location
United States


www.yahoo.com

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Catches COVID-19 After Maskless Vacation In Florida

Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) is the latest public figure to come down with COVID-19.
www.yahoo.com www.yahoo.com

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) is the latest public figure to come down with COVID-19.

The steadfast democrat appeared to be partying it up maskless in Miami, according to TMZ. One video on social media captured AOC hugging up on Pose star Billy Porter at Miami’s Drag Queen Bar.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1478378295267889165
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom