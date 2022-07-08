What's new

Reorienting the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Relationship

The asymmetrical relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia has compromised Pakistan’s key strategic interests on various occasions. The volatility of this relationship has been the centre of attention of researchers and diplomats alike.


Afifa Iqbal discusses the dissonances of the bilateral ties with Pakistan's foreign policy objectives.


Read the complete article: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/pakistan-saudi-arabia-relationship/


To submit your articles and research papers, please click here: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/submit-articles/
 

