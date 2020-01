Rent-a-state

Leading the Pakistani delegation

in Davos, Prime Minister Imran Khan was seen in a number of made-for-television exchange of pleasantries with US President Donald Trump and executives of major MNCs such as YouTube and Facebook.

The idea was to sell Pakistan as an attractive venue for investment by big business.

As this humdrum PR exercise was playing out, a war of words was taking place back home in Islamabad between Chinese and US diplomats.

Alice Wells warned that Chinese aid would not guarantee Pakistan a more prosperous future, and portended dependency and despair instead.

The irony of American officials warning Pakistan about the perils of accepting conditional aid from a superpower

After all, we have been on Washington’s payroll since at least 1954,

Pakistan’s national security state would not have taken on the shape and form that it has without Washington’s patronage.

Chinese money, it is suggested, will trigger productivity and growth which will benefit Pakistanis in a way that Western aid packages have never stimulated.

our fundamental posture with regards to generating strategic rents from external patrons has remained unchanged. In this sense alone, it scarcely matters whether the patron is the US, China, IMF, Saudi Arabia, Qatar or any other country /entity, because economic decision-making is dictated by the interests of a parasitic establishment rather than the welfare of our 220 million people.

The rent-a-state logic that has guided our thinking about ‘development’, and those of other historically imperialised zones of the capitalist world-system refuses to go away. Why would it? Those who have benefited from this logic don’t want it to change.

Chinese and US banter aside, promises of YouTube and Facebook investment in Pakistan notwithstanding, we — in Pakistan and much of the world — are being force-fed the same old, stale recipes for ‘development’ that have been on tap for decades.



The only thing that has changed is that the time for intellectual and political resistance to rent-a-state policies is running out.