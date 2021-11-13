What's new

Renowned TV actor Sohail Asghar breathes his last

The actor's funeral prayers will be held on November 14

By Web Desk
November 13, 2021



Veteran actor Sohail Asghar breathed his last on Saturday after prolonged illness.
As per the actor's family, Asghar had been ailing for more than 1.5 years and was hospitalised in the past week due to deteriorating condition.

The actor's funeral prayers will be held on November 14, after namaz-e-asr.
Asghar began his career with theater in Lahore and later joined TV. He was famously known for his roles in Khafa Khafa Zindagi (2018), Teri Meri Love Story (2016), Aap Ki Kaneez (2014), Aashti (2009) and more.


The actor's funeral prayers will be held on November 14
إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ‎

ALLAH SWT gunahon ki maghfirat farmaye aur darjaat bulund farmaye.
 
