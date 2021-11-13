Renowned TV actor Sohail Asghar breathes his last

The actor's funeral prayers will be held on November 14

By Web DeskNovember 13, 2021Renowned TV actor Sohail Asghar breathes his lastVeteran actor Sohail Asghar breathed his last on Saturday after prolonged illness.As per the actor's family, Asghar had been ailing for more than 1.5 years and was hospitalised in the past week due to deteriorating condition.The actor's funeral prayers will be held on November 14, after namaz-e-asr.Asghar began his career with theater in Lahore and later joined TV. He was famously known for his roles in(2018),(2016),2014),(2009) and more.