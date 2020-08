What did I say??



Media sides with PTI when it comes to Karachi/Sindh



He literally trolls CM Sindh. Media wants change in Karachi/Sindh. Enough is enough







Stage is being set for SURPRISE TAKE OVER.



I really hope PTI makes a move now as ground is absolutely ready. Make a move in a way that PPP also remains unable to play SINDH card.



May Allah bless honest people. Ameen

Click to expand...