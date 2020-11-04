What's new

Renowned Journalist Imran Khan - Are Pashtuns/others step sons of Pakistan? - Video

Listen from 01:07 to 04:10


@Ladyuk See, I don't speak on ethnicities unless there is need to.

@To all...These are the double standards which brought us exactly here. The privileged which was always given to them; the UNLAWFUL favors - now these corrupt lot are going rogue.

Lesson - Never trust a corrupt person even if he is from your own family or ethnic background.

Rawalpindi is learning it in hard way. Meanwhile International establishment is laughing their asses off.
 
PTM pmln Bla MQM london jsqm are all anti pakistan in one way or another they are all kachra/scum but all pakistanis are equal citizens of this country and should be treated and heard equally.
 
I don't know how old you are but you clearly are thick as 2 planks of wood. Re read the comments I wrote to you before. You guys who are all brought up on a diet of ethnic supremacy have all set up various parties to this end such as MQM= Indian muhajir party
PPP= sindhi party, BNP = baloch party, ANP = pashtun party and PMLN= kashmiri muhajir party.

You have voted for these ethnic parties when they fail to deliver to take the heat off themselves they shamelessly start blaming punjabis and/or the military who you keep referring to as " punjabi dominated " to abuse and malign them. The journalist in the clip is of pashtun heritage so I'm not surprised by what he is saying, by the way I actually contacted him a few days ago asking him why he and other journalists don't bring up the fact that PMLN is a kashmiri muhajir party and that nawaz sharif wani is NOT Punjabi.

Surprise, surprise no answer these journalist are there not to tell people the truth they are there to do the bidding of whos ever pay role they are on to keep the heat off them and carry on blaming punjabis. As I have said to you before we punjabis are the only group of people who dont have a party based around our ethnicity.
 
@PaklovesTurkiye you know how much I speak for Muhajir rights. Often get banned for it lol.

But I agree with @Ladyuk .
Punjabis are shit on unnecessarily. Ethnic identities are going to get us nowhere. We need to dissolve ethnic identity politics. Or else there will always be a risk of another 1971.

These ethnofascists exist because establishment fails to take the masses (say Sindhi, Pashtun, Muhajir) into confidence. Then these ethnofasicsts use these sentiments for their gain.
 
You are telling me that Punjabis in outside Lahore are enjoying all perks of life because Sindhis, Muhajirs, Pushtuns and Baluch are underprivileged. The ingrained hatred for Punjabis in Sindhis and Pushtuns dates back to prepartition times. Punjabis have been killed in Baluchistan and Sindh solely because of their ethnicity and here people equate establishment with Punjabis. 120 million Punjabis are not synonymous of establishment so please don't shit on Punjabis unnecessary.
 
It's even worse than that in punjab punjabis don't run the politics of the province , at least haven't for the last 30yrs or so. Also we are a fairly tolerant bunch gave millions of kashmiris refuge many times over and never discriminated against them hence why they have so successfully integrated and done well for themselves be it in business, media , bureaucracy or politics.

We also have many baloch, pashtun, urdu speakers etc living and thriving in our province and have had many CM of punjab who belonged to the aforementioned ethnicities. But still get accused of " Punjabi dominance ".
 
@PaklovesTurkiye you know how liberals blame us Muhajirs for oppressing Sindhis and Pashtuns in Karachi?

Its the same with Punjabis. How is the average Punjabi responsible for Sindh and KPK?

If Sindhi feudal lords keep their population oppressed how is it a Punjabi's fault?

Or if Pashtuns keep their women locked up and don't give priority to education, how is that a Punjabi's fault?
 
There are only a few groups who are willing to put Pakistan before their own ethnicity.

Punjabis (including Potoharis)
Gilgit Baltistanis
Muhajirs
Pashtuns (excluding the tribal area Pashtuns)

Most Sindhis and Balochis will ditch Pakistan in a minute if it comes to their own ethnicity. And it's the establishment's fault for letting that happen for so long under their nose. Haven't you seen that Sindhi guy Cygnus Black openly giving Sindhudesh threats if Karachi is put under federal rule?
 
Clif, you keep referring to the establishment, may I ask who are they, this is a genuine question.
 
When the question is posed of bringing back Biharis stranded in Bangladesh, Punjabis and Punjab are usually the ones with the fewest concerns and welcome an organized resettlement of said people.

Nor would there be the kind of backlash in Punjab over giving Afghan refugees born in Pakistan citizenship and settling them in an organized manner across Punjab.

It's always the ethnic hate-mongering 'nationalist' parties in Sindh, KP and Balochistan that simply cannot get beyond their racial/ethnic prejudices and engage in Randi Rona and scream hai hai every time.
 
The elite oligarchy running the country and drafting the policies- a mix of top militarymen, judges, feudal lords, bureacrats and a few industrialisrs.
The establishment is hugely SLEEPING on PPP.

It's Awami League in ajrak (except more jahil and 100 times more corrupt). They've got Sindhudesh as a perpetual trump card. And they've filled the minds of Sindhis with such toxic hate against Muhajirs and Punjabis.

And it's also sleeping on PTM. PTM is slowly filling the minds of Gen Z Pashtuns with anti state propaganda.
 
Agnostic, I know we punjabis aren't angels but our actions speak for themselves we have never had a Punjabi based party unlike all the other provinces. We have given anyone a fair shake in terms of voting for pm like zulfikar bhutto, zardari, nawaz sharif wani, and now imran khan all none punjabi. We have given millions of non punjabis refuge treated them fairly and hence they have thrived in punjab in all spheresbe it politics, civil service, business, media etc.

Yet the baseless accusations of Punjabi dominance continue unchallenged why?
 
Multiple reasons.

The ethnic nationalist parties are in the business of blackmailing the State. Even the PPP resorts to the same kind of ethnic blackmailing when they think their hold on power in Sindh is under threat.

On the other end, our so called 'liberals/leftists' have their heads so far up their arses that they don't see any issue with promoting an anti-Pakistan, racist and hate-filled narrative (based upon their claims of Punjabi hegemony) because ethnic strife suits their purposes in terms of weakening the Pakistani State.

I'm sure others can elaborate on this subject further.
 
Liberals/leftists are the BIGGEST BIGGEST hypocrites.

You will never see a liberal condemn Bhutto for excommunicating Ahmedis or condemn PPP for the forced conversions in Sindh.

Now that PMLN has become anti army, liberals have made them their new patrons. Even though PMLN was in bed with Lashkar e Jhangvi.

You'll never hear them condemn PTM for its ethnosupremacist racist statements. Someone should show them when Arif Wazir was threatening Hazaras.
 
