Renowned Journalist Imran Khan - Are Pashtuns/others step sons of Pakistan? - Video

@To all...These are the double standards which brought us exactly here. The privileged which was always given to them; the UNLAWFUL favors - now these corrupt lot are going rogue.



Lesson - Never trust a corrupt person even if he is from your own family or ethnic background.



Listen from 01:07 to 04:10 @Ladyuk See, I don't speak on ethnicities unless there is need to.

I don't know how old you are but you clearly are thick as 2 planks of wood. Re read the comments I wrote to you before. You guys who are all brought up on a diet of ethnic supremacy have all set up various parties to this end such as MQM= Indian muhajir partyPPP= sindhi party, BNP = baloch party, ANP = pashtun party and PMLN= kashmiri muhajir party.You have voted for these ethnic parties when they fail to deliver to take the heat off themselves they shamelessly start blaming punjabis and/or the military who you keep referring to as " punjabi dominated " to abuse and malign them. The journalist in the clip is of pashtun heritage so I'm not surprised by what he is saying, by the way I actually contacted him a few days ago asking him why he and other journalists don't bring up the fact that PMLN is a kashmiri muhajir party and that nawaz sharif wani is NOT Punjabi.Surprise, surprise no answer these journalist are there not to tell people the truth they are there to do the bidding of whos ever pay role they are on to keep the heat off them and carry on blaming punjabis. As I have said to you before we punjabis are the only group of people who dont have a party based around our ethnicity.