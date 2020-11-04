Renowned Journalist Imran Khan - Are Pashtuns/others step sons of Pakistan? - Video

PaklovesTurkiye
Dec 1, 2015
Listen from 01:07 to 04:10
@Ladyuk See, I don't speak on ethnicities unless there is need to.
@To all...These are the double standards which brought us exactly here. The privileged which was always given to them; the UNLAWFUL favors - now these corrupt lot are going rogue.
Lesson - Never trust a corrupt person even if he is from your own family or ethnic background.
Rawalpindi is learning it in hard way. Meanwhile International establishment is laughing their asses off.
