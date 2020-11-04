What's new

Renowned journalist Aftab Iqbal LASHES out on Nawaz Sharif for being Lahore/Punjab Nawaz - Oh he has some stats

PaklovesTurkiye

PaklovesTurkiye

https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=351991782734790

@Ladyuk I hope you understand what I am trying to convey here....

@Cliftonite ... I am not against Punjabis as I agree with Aftab Iqbal here that average common Punjabi is as innocent as average dude from Karachi.

We are here talking about ELITES...

The ELITES. How shamelessly despite being in federal government numerous times they just focused on their hometown rather than owning whole country.

Note: This video was posted by some Sindhi nationalist FB page, probably....Ignore what they have written in their post...Just focus on Video content.

I am not Sindhi. Being Urdu chap from Karachi, I have stark differences and disagreement with Sindhis over wadera culture and many issues....Just posted their post here for video content....I DO NOT endorse Sindhi nationalists.

Thank you.
 
Cliftonite

Cliftonite

PaklovesTurkiye said:
https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=351991782734790

@Ladyuk I hope you understand what I am trying to convey here....

@Cliftonite ... I am not against Punjabis as I agree with Aftab Iqbal here that average common Punjabi is as innocent as average dude from Karachi.

We are here talking about ELITES...

The ELITES. How shamelessly despite being in federal government numerous times they just focused on their hometown rather than owning whole country.
Make peace with the the fact that no one is going to do anything for Karachi. It doesn't suit the elites' interests
 
PaklovesTurkiye

PaklovesTurkiye

Cliftonite said:
Make peace with the the fact that no one is going to do anything for Karachi. It doesn't suit the elites' interests
I am not ready yet to accept that. People in power corridors will NEVER want Karachi going full retard...you know - revenue, port, trade and all that stuff.

Things move and change. Whether Karachi has accepted the current fate or not, it is yet to be seen.
 
L

Ladyuk

PaklovesTurkiye said:
https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=351991782734790

@Ladyuk I hope you understand what I am trying to convey here....

@Cliftonite ... I am not against Punjabis as I agree with Aftab Iqbal here that average common Punjabi is as innocent as average dude from Karachi.

We are here talking about ELITES...

The ELITES. How shamelessly despite being in federal government numerous times they just focused on their hometown rather than owning whole country.

Note: This video was posted by some Sindhi nationalist FB page, probably....Ignore what they have written in their post...Just focus on Video content.

I am not Sindhi. Being Urdu chap from Karachi, I have stark differences and disagreement with Sindhis over wadera culture and many issues....Just posted their post here for video content....I DO NOT endorse Sindhi nationalists.

Thank you.
I perfectly understand what your trying to say, you have regurgitated this racist garabage over and over thread after thread. You can not counter a single point that 8 have stated in your other threads. Namely that PMLN is a ethnic kashmiri muhajir party nawaz had a habit of promoting fellow kashmiris in his party not on merit like ishaq dar who is the one who borrowed a lot of money and bankrupted the nation and ran abroad.

The question is why dosent pakistans media refer to PMLN as a kashmiri muhajir party when for example they would for MQM I have already explained to you why in numerous other post.
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

PaklovesTurkiye said:
https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=351991782734790

@Ladyuk I hope you understand what I am trying to convey here....

@Cliftonite ... I am not against Punjabis as I agree with Aftab Iqbal here that average common Punjabi is as innocent as average dude from Karachi.

We are here talking about ELITES...

The ELITES. How shamelessly despite being in federal government numerous times they just focused on their hometown rather than owning whole country.

Note: This video was posted by some Sindhi nationalist FB page, probably....Ignore what they have written in their post...Just focus on Video content.

I am not Sindhi. Being Urdu chap from Karachi, I have stark differences and disagreement with Sindhis over wadera culture and many issues....Just posted their post here for video content....I DO NOT endorse Sindhi nationalists.

Thank you.
18th amendment has fixed most of these issues
Provinces are having ample funding

But problem is how establishment is still from punjab(judges beaucrats etx) that give undue NRO to their leaders
 
PaklovesTurkiye

PaklovesTurkiye

Ladyuk said:
I perfectly understand what your trying to say, you have regurgitated this racist garabage over and over thread after thread. You can not counter a single point that 8 have stated in your other threads. Namely that PMLN is a ethnic kashmiri muhajir party nawaz had a habit of promoting fellow kashmiris in his party not on merit like ishaq dar who is the one who borrowed a lot of money and bankrupted the nation and ran abroad.

The question is why dosent pakistans media refer to PMLN as a kashmiri muhajir party when for example they would for MQM I have already explained to you why in numerous other post.
How the f**k I am anti Punjabi, ma'am?

In Karachi, the least identified people are Punjabis...I never had interaction in Karachi with Punjabis apart from some shopkeepers....Didn't even have Punjabi friends until I landed on this forum and made one.

Here they are @Moonlight @Pan-Islamic-Pakistan

You are calling me anti Punjabi when all I am trying to highlight is how one party from Punjab region, after winning Pakistan, just focused on their region and IGNORED other.

How can I become anti Punjabi by highlighting this very basic fact which is also being highlighted by even media persons?

My head is spinning, literally.
ziaulislam said:
18th amendment has fixed most of these issues
Provinces are having ample funding

But problem is how establishment is still from punjab(judges beaucrats etx) that give undue NRO to their leaders
Provinces, especially Sindh should be forced to hold local body elections free and fair. Local bodies should be funded heavily.

Otherwise, half done job is of no use.

I really hope love affair b/w Pindi and PML-N gets over now after this shit show.
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

PaklovesTurkiye said:
How the f**k I am anti Punjabi, ma'am?

In Karachi, the least identified people are Punjabis...I never had interaction in Karachi with Punjabis apart from some shopkeepers....Didn't even have Punjabi friends until I landed on this forum and made one.

Here they are @Moonlight @Pan-Islamic-Pakistan

You are calling me anti Punjabi when all I am trying to highlight is how one party from Punjab region, after winning Pakistan, just focused on their region and IGNORED other.

How can I become anti Punjabi by highlighting this very basic fact which is also being highlighted by even media persons?

My head is spinning, literally.


Provinces, especially Sindh should be forced to hold local body elections free and fair. Local bodies should be funded heavily.

Otherwise, half done job is of no use.

I really hope love affair b/w Pindi and PML-N gets over now after this shit show.
Better split sindh and punjab both in two..
This can be done by federal govt and sindh if PTI wins it(or if establishment pushes it)
 
L

Ladyuk

PaklovesTurkiye said:
How the f**k I am anti Punjabi, ma'am?

In Karachi, the least identified people are Punjabis...I never had interaction in Karachi with Punjabis apart from some shopkeepers....Didn't even have Punjabi friends until I landed on this forum and made one.

Here they are @Moonlight @Pan-Islamic-Pakistan

You are calling me anti Punjabi when all I am trying to highlight is how one party from Punjab region, after winning Pakistan, just focused on their region and IGNORED other.

How can I become anti Punjabi by highlighting this very basic fact which is also being highlighted by even media persons?

My head is spinning, literally.


Provinces, especially Sindh should be forced to hold local body elections free and fair. Local bodies should be funded heavily.

Otherwise, half done job is of no use.

I really hope love affair b/w Pindi and PML-N gets over now after this shit show.
At first i thought you were simply a ignorant bigot but now after replying to your many threads and post I am more than convinced you're simply a racist. Your provincial politics are controlled by PPP and have been for a very long time it's got nothing to do with punjabis or anyone else if you dumb bigots insist on setting up ethnic based parties like PPP and MQM and keep voting for them and they don't deliver then may I suggest you stop voting for them.

I mean in the last election had sindh voted for PTI today imran would have been in a better position to help Karachi during the floods for example. You reap what you sow.
ziaulislam said:
Better split sindh and punjab both in two..
This can be done by federal govt and sindh if PTI wins it(or if establishment pushes it)
Even if you split sindh in 2 people will carry on voting for ethnic based party like PPP and MQM who when don't or can't deliver will start blaming punjabis.
 
