Renowned journalist Aftab Iqbal LASHES out on Nawaz Sharif for being Lahore/Punjab Nawaz - Oh he has some stats

In Karachi, the least identified people are Punjabis...I never had interaction in Karachi with Punjabis apart from some shopkeepers....Didn't even have Punjabi friends until I landed on this forum and made one.



You are calling me anti Punjabi when all I am trying to highlight is how one party from Punjab region, after winning Pakistan, just focused on their region and IGNORED other.



How can I become anti Punjabi by highlighting this very basic fact which is also being highlighted by even media persons?



Provinces, especially Sindh should be forced to hold local body elections free and fair. Local bodies should be funded heavily.



Otherwise, half done job is of no use.



At first i thought you were simply a ignorant bigot but now after replying to your many threads and post I am more than convinced you're simply a racist. Your provincial politics are controlled by PPP and have been for a very long time it's got nothing to do with punjabis or anyone else if you dumb bigots insist on setting up ethnic based parties like PPP and MQM and keep voting for them and they don't deliver then may I suggest you stop voting for them.I mean in the last election had sindh voted for PTI today imran would have been in a better position to help Karachi during the floods for example. You reap what you sow.Even if you split sindh in 2 people will carry on voting for ethnic based party like PPP and MQM who when don't or can't deliver will start blaming punjabis.