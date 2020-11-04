Renowned journalist Aftab Iqbal LASHES out on Nawaz Sharif for being Lahore/Punjab Nawaz - Oh he has some stats

PaklovesTurkiye
@Ladyuk I hope you understand what I am trying to convey here....
@Cliftonite ... I am not against Punjabis as I agree with Aftab Iqbal here that average common Punjabi is as innocent as average dude from Karachi.
We are here talking about ELITES...
The ELITES. How shamelessly despite being in federal government numerous times they just focused on their hometown rather than owning whole country.
Note: This video was posted by some Sindhi nationalist FB page, probably....Ignore what they have written in their post...Just focus on Video content.
I am not Sindhi. Being Urdu chap from Karachi, I have stark differences and disagreement with Sindhis over wadera culture and many issues....Just posted their post here for video content....I DO NOT endorse Sindhi nationalists.
Thank you.