Renowned infectious diseases expert Dr Rajendra Kapila, 81, dies of Covid-19

Renowned infectious disease specialist and Rutgers University professor Dr Rajendra Kapila passed away in Delhi on April 28 after testing positive for Covid-19 on April 8. He was 81.
He returned to India with wife Dr Deepti Saxena-Kapila in the last week of March and stayed in Ghaziabad. He was supposed to fly back to the US by the second week of April but was admitted to Delhi’s Shanti Mukund Hospital, where he died.
“For the last one year I have been working at a Covid-19 lab in New Jersey and had ensured a safe environment at home,” said Dr Deepti, who specialises in microbiology. “It is ironic that we came to India for two weeks and he contracted it here.” She said Dr Kapila got both doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the US.
Here are the facts:
1. He was 83, diabetic with heart disease
2. he died of a cardiac arrest
3. he was breathing unassisted when he died
4. He did contract COVID
5. COVID may have caused the cardiac arrest. Since the disease is known to cause blood clots.
Out of 95 million fully vaccinated adults 74 have died of COVID.
The vaccine does not cure stupidity or nullify comorbidities.
COVID vaccines: The mystery of “breakthrough” infections after shots“No vaccine works 100% of the time, and there are many reasons for that” — Dr. Dean Blumberg, UC Davis Health.www.mercurynews.com
