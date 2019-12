As we have lately heard and read on various major news outlets, US is showing signs of obsessive–compulsive disorder vis-à-vis Pakistan. Initially abusing Pakistan as a fake ally during the grand Jihad Communism era to completely ditching Pakistan towards the end of the Cold War. Again abusing Pakistan after 9/11 and ditching it to fend for itself the US has yet again renewed interest in Pakistan. US diplomats connected to the deep state have recently displayed their open displeasure at China Pak cooperation.



The renewed interest in Pakistan doesn’t come as a surprise. Since Pakistan and China have committed themselves towards economic development the US is rearing its ugly head to firmly oppose and support its chief ally Hindustan.



The US has on the highest level and unilaterally decided to send over a bribe delegation consisting of a dozen US companies. Some which are already profiteering inside Pakistan for decades. The pathetic bribe offer is supposedly a counter offer to CPEC. The Pak government has not responded to the US offer.



Important questions arise. How should Pakistan deal with renewed US interest which is designed to adversely impact Chinese presence in Pakistan. More importantly, should Pakistan take steps to counter US desire to establish a stronger foothold in Pakistan? What can these measures be and how far should Pakistan go inclement it them?



My suggestion would be to radically decrease US diplomatic and non-governmental presence in Pakistan. Starting off with the largest spying headquarter, namely the US embassy. Pakistan could gauge US response and move towards more radical solutions.

