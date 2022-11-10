Renewed strategy: PTI closes Motorway Interchange M-1 for traffic Renewed strategy: PTI closes Motorway Interchange M-1 for traffic

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday closed the Motorway Interchange M-1 for all kinds of traffic amid renewed protest strategy.The party has changed its protest strategy against assassination attempt on party chairman Imran Khan. PTI has announced to close the M-1 Motorway Interchange.The Tehreek-e-Insaaf workers under the leadership of former special assistant Zulfi Bukhari staged a protest demonstration at the M-1 Motorway Islamabad Toll Plaza. The protesters blocked the roads to and from Islamabad on the highway.On the occasion, Zulfi Bukhari said that the Motorway Interchange will remain close until order of the former prime minister and vehicles from Lahore and Peshawar wouldn’t be allowed to enter Islamabad through Motorway. He said simultaneous sit-in will continue at Fateh Jang Road and Motorway M-1 Interchange.Under the leadership of Bukhari, the four-day sit-in is continuing at the site of the National Highway Fateh Jang.