What's new

Renewed strategy: PTI closes Motorway Interchange M-1 for traffic

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
13,011
20
27,615
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1668093430369.png

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday closed the Motorway Interchange M-1 for all kinds of traffic amid renewed protest strategy.

The party has changed its protest strategy against assassination attempt on party chairman Imran Khan. PTI has announced to close the M-1 Motorway Interchange.

The Tehreek-e-Insaaf workers under the leadership of former special assistant Zulfi Bukhari staged a protest demonstration at the M-1 Motorway Islamabad Toll Plaza. The protesters blocked the roads to and from Islamabad on the highway.

On the occasion, Zulfi Bukhari said that the Motorway Interchange will remain close until order of the former prime minister and vehicles from Lahore and Peshawar wouldn’t be allowed to enter Islamabad through Motorway. He said simultaneous sit-in will continue at Fateh Jang Road and Motorway M-1 Interchange.

Under the leadership of Bukhari, the four-day sit-in is continuing at the site of the National Highway Fateh Jang.
dunyanews.tv

Renewed strategy: PTI closes Motorway Interchange M-1 for traffic

Renewed strategy: PTI closes Motorway Interchange M-1 for traffic
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

RescueRanger
ANOTHER PTI LEADER’S CAR MEETS ACCIDENT
2
Replies
16
Views
793
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Bhara Kahu police nab 12 PTI workers for damaging state’s property
Replies
2
Views
81
Goenitz
Goenitz
ghazi52
M-8- Ratodero in Sindh to Gwadar Port Motorway
Replies
3
Views
752
_NOBODY_
_NOBODY_
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Plan ready to put Imran Khan under house arrest
Replies
2
Views
120
PradoTLC
PradoTLC
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Islamabad police book PTI Senator Faisal Javed, six other leaders for ‘rioting, terror’ in protest at Faizabad
Replies
4
Views
121
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom