BEZA to set up 1000MW solar electricity zone in Chandpur

Tribune Desk

Published at 03:08 PM June 23, 2017

Last updated at 03:43 PM June 23, 2017

"A major percentage of the electricity generated through this would be supplied to the national grid to help meet the growing demand for electricity"





“The authority has started the process of acquiring around 4000 acres of land in Baher Char to develop the solar zone, which will be the country’s biggest hub for solar power,” said BEZA Executive Chairman Paban Chowdhury, reported BSS.





Also, BEZA plans to give the Power Division approx. 2,000 acres of land at Mirersharai Economic Zone in Chittagong to develop another solar hub to produce 600MW electricity.



Bangladesh is now producing 15,379 MW of electricity and the government aims to generate 24,000 MW of power by 2021 and 60,000 MW by 2041 to meet the ever growing demand for electricity, of whose at least 10% would be met from renewable sources including solar power systems.