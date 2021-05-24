What's new

Renewable energy in Pakistan

Sindh to start World Bank-assisted project next month

Aim is to energise 200,000 rural homes using solar power

May 30, 2021
Azeem Samar,



1.2036696-3241540686



The Sindh government is going to start from next month a World Bank-assisted project to energise 200,000 homes in far-flung rural areas of the province using solar power.Image Credit: Reuters


Karachi: The Sindh government is going to start from next month a World Bank-assisted project to energise 200,000 homes in far-flung rural areas of the province using solar power.

The decision to this effect was reached as Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chaired a meeting here at the CM House.

The project will be implemented in the districts of Khairpur, Sanghar, Badin, Ghotki, Jacoabad, Kashmore, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Tharparkar, Sujawal, and Umerkot.

The project is being initially launched in the districts of Sanghar and Khairpur. The vendors of the project in the two districts has been selected by the government.

In each of the district, 20,000 homes will be energised using the solar power. The total cost of the project is Rs four billion.

Sindh Chief Minister highlighted the aspect of the project that it would ensure uninterrupted power supply to the destitute people of the rural areas.


Electric supply

He said that such households should be selected as the beneficiaries of the project, which didn’t earlier have regular electric supply and that also lacked the capability to get the regular power connection.

Each of the selected household will be given a Solar Home System (SHS) comprising of PVC Solar Plates, a lithium-ion battery, three LED bulbs, a DC fan, and a port for charging the cellular phone. The 50 per cent cost of the SHS will be borne by the Sindh government while rest 50 per cent will be paid by the recipient household.

The 60 per cent recipient households of the project will be such families whose head is a female while 40 per cent selected households will be those where a male member heads the family.

The initiative to solarise 200,000 homes in rural Sindh is one of the components of the World Bank-funded US $ 100 million Sindh Solar Energy Project with the aim to increase solar power generation in the province. The other components of the project include development of solar parks and utilising rooftops of the public sector buildings in Karachi and Hyderabad for solar power production.



ISLAMABAD: The World Bank has approved $450 million in financing to support Pakistan’s transition to clean energy as the country aims to reduce its reliance on fossil fuel.

The project will help shift to domestic clean resources by investing in renewable energy generation, including hydropower and solar, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province. The project area includes Upper Dir and Swat districts.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hydropower and Renewable Energy Development Project will offer low-cost and low-carbon electricity and will support the economic development of communities near the hydropower and solar projects by creating jobs, and supporting infrastructure development and tourism activities.

“This project supports Pakistan’s goal to become a low-carbon, renewable energy-reliant economy by 2030 and contributes to its national target in reducing greenhouse gas emissions to combat climate change,” said Najy Benhassine, World Bank country director for Pakistan. “It will facilitate the expansion of renewable energy in KP by identifying and preparing solar and hydropower projects that are technically sound, environmentally and socially sustainable, and investment ready.”

The project would push the country towards cleaner energy. To incentivize locals, the renewable energy project also includes “a comprehensive skills training program to build technical capacity in identifying investment opportunities, preparing projects, and mobilizing commercial financing,” said Mohammad Saqib, project’s task team leader. “In addition, by installing solar photovoltaic systems onto hydropower assets, production capacity is expected to rise and generate greater return on investments.”


The total cost of the project is approximately $727 million. The World Bank is lending $450 million, which includes International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) loan of $200 million with maturity time of 27 years and grace period of seven years, and International Development Association (IDA) credit of $250 million with maturity terms of 30 years and five-year grace period.

In July 2020, the State Bank of Pakistan doubled the scope of its renewable energy refinancing scheme from Rs1 billion to Rs2bn to encourage the production of clean energy.


Focus on renewables; Pakistan is eager to boost the share of renewables in electricity generation to 30 per cent by 2030. This will include mainly wind and solar power as well as geothermal, tidal, wave and biomass energy.

Pakistan’s current energy mix is mainly tilted towards thermal generation based on imported fuels. In FY19, nearly 40 per cent of country’s total electricity generated (and 55 per cent of thermal generation) was through imported fossil fuels that required US$4 billion (or 7 per cent of total import bill) in fuel payments for power generation, according to a World Bank report.

Pakistan’s power generation mix; Thermal electricity has the largest share in power generation, according to Pakistan Economic Survey 2019-20.
 
