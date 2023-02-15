What's new

Renewable Energy Development in Indonesia

THINK TANK: ANALYST
Indonesia Energy Transition Outlook​

Senin, 24 Oktober 2022 | 10:05 WIB | Humas EBTKE

PGE-Area-Lahendong-news.jpg

Pertamina Geothermal Energy (PGE)

FOREWORD

The energy transition is vital in the context of the current global climate situation, in which the 1.5°C target remains barely within reach. It is also important for Indonesia, given that the country’s primary energy mix remains dominated by fossil energy, which accounts for approximately 90% of energy production. Indonesia has abundant renewable energy resources of more than 3 000 GW, mostly comprising solar, but also wind, hydro, bioenergy, ocean and geothermal.

Indonesia is committed to a 29% reduction in our greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030 through our own efforts – or to 41% with international support. We have also pledged to reach net-zero emissions (NZE) in 2060 or sooner. Renewable energy potentials play an important role in achieving these targets, and in meeting energy demand with a high share of renewables in the national energy mix.

There are multiple decarbonisation pathways specific to each country that consider potentials, technology and financing availability. In the case of Indonesia, in addition to the potential for renewable energy, the country also has a very large nuclear energy potential, and the possibility of implementing CCS, which can support Indonesia's decarbonisation path towards net zero emissions.

It is a great pleasure to publish the Indonesia energy transition outlook, which captures all possible options for Indonesia to accelerate the energy transition to achieve the net-zero emissions target. We are grateful to IRENA for supporting us in producing this outlook, and it has been an honour to collaborate with IRENA, PT PLN, and all other stakeholders to produce such a comprehensive document.

Finally, on behalf of the Government of Republic of Indonesia, I would like to thank IRENA for the cooperation that was strengthened during this project, and for the Agency’s global role in advancing renewable energy solutions to achieve Agenda 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as well as preparing for a net-zero emissions future.

Arifin Tasrif

Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Republic of Indonesia

Klik here to access this document.

ebtke.esdm.go.id

Direktorat Jenderal EBTKE - Kementerian ESDM

THINK TANK: ANALYST
Indonesia's Pertamina Geothermal raises $597 mln in IPO -sources​

30866.jpg



February 14, 2023 — 03:54 am EST
Written by Yantoultra Ngui and Scott Murdoch for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Pertamina Geothermal has raised $597.17 million by pricing its shares at the low end of the indicative range, said two sources with knowledge of the matter, in Indonesia's largest initial public offering (IPO) in almost a year.

The sources could not be named as the information was not yet public.

Pertamina Geothermal, a unit of state energy company Pertamina [PERTM.UL], did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pertamina Geothermal sold 10.35 billion shares, or 25% of its enlarged share capital, in the largest IPO in Indonesia since the $1.1 billion listing of tech firm GoTo GOTO.JK in April, 2022.

The shares were priced at the bottom of a 875 to 880 rupiah marketing range.

Most of the proceeds will be invested into expanding capacity of its working geothermal areas, its prospectus said.

Pertamina is aiming to double its geothermal capacity by 2027-2028, which may cost an estimated $4 billion.

Southeast Asia's largest economy, Indonesia is keen to tap into its geothermal resources to cut energy imports and reduce carbon emissions.

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui in Singapore and Scott Murdoch in Sydney; additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta; editing by Ed Osmond and Jason Neely)

 
THINK TANK: ANALYST
Pertamina Says It has Significant Role in Decarbonization, Energy Transition​

1139470_720.jpg


22 January 2023 19:46 WIB​



TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Pertamina said that they seek to maintain and strengthen Indonesia's national energy security, as well as supports decarbonization through environmentally friendly operations.

"We are very proud that last year, Pertamina had successfully reduced around 29 percent of carbon emission in our operations," PT Pertamina (Persero) CEO Nicke Widyawati said.
Speaking during the Indonesia Pavilion event of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday (January 18), she said, for that success, in terms of the ESG performance, Pertamina has now ranked second on the global sub-cluster of integrated oil and gas companies.

According to Widyawati, Indonesia has a very significant role in decarbonization and an energy transition.

In this regard, Pertamina has a roadmap and infrastructure to support the Indonesian Government to achieve the national emission target, she said.

"We are the second largest low-cost natural-based solution," said Widyawati, who also served as the Chairman of B20-TF ESC during the G20 in 2022.

PT Pertamina (Persero) collaborates with several international companies, including Foxconn, CATL, LG Energy Solution, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Mitsubishi, and Japex, to support the decarbonization and energy transition.

Widyawati further noted that Indonesia has around 400 gigatons of CO2 storage potential in its major reservoir and is the largest producer of critical materials for energy transition, including nickel.

For those potentials, Widyawati said PT Pertamina (Persero) is very confident that Indonesia can significantly participate in the decarbonization and energy transition.

Additionally, Widyawati highlighted three priorities of the Business 20 Energy, Sustainability, and Climate Task Force (B20-TF ESC) in energy, sustainability, and climate issues that need global partnerships to accelerate low-carbon projects.

The priorities included accelerating the use of sustainable energy, ensuring a just and affordable energy transition, and enhancing energy security.

The task force revealed that these three priorities must be followed up through a broader collaboration between developing and developed countries.

The task force had reached 36 partnership agreements involving 11 countries with potential project values of US$11.5 billion, she added.

THINK TANK: ANALYST
PGE to Spend US$1.6 Billion Over Five Years Ahead of IPO​

By Editorial Team 13/02/2023


Summary

Pertamina Geothermal Energy (PGE) plans to invest around US$1.6 billion in the next five years. PGE finance director Nelwin Aldriansyah revealed the target to increase the installed capacity of the company's geothermal power plants (PLTP) from the current 672 to 1,272 megawatts by 2027. "The key to supporting the company's revenue growth is increasing the installed capacity," he said on Sunday.

To support the plan, Nelwin added, the clean energy company, planning to go public as PGEO, is ready to spend US$250 million, an increase from its 2022 capital expenditure of only US$60 million, and add an extra US$350 million in 2024. "We are combing through various funding alternatives, such as releasing initial shares or IPO [initial public offering]. Shortly, we will also issue green bonds and other financing alternatives," he said.

THINK TANK: ANALYST
Indonesian firms sign MOU to cooperate on geothermal power projects​


Indonesian state-owned firms PT Geo Dipa Energi and PT PLN Nusantara Power have agreed to cooperate on the study and development of projects related to power generation.


17 Oct 2022

Indonesia’s state-owned geothermal operator and developer PT Geo Dipa Energi (Persero) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with PT PLN Nusantara Power, a subholding company of state utility PT PLN. With the MOU, the two companies have agreed to undertake a Cooperation Plan for the study and development of projects in the power generation business.

The signing of the MOU was done by PT Geo Dipa Director of Operations & HSSE, Supriadinata Marza, and PT PLN Nusantara Power Director of Business Development and Commerce, Muhamad Reza. The MOU encompasses opportunities for cooperation in several aspects of power generation from services to supply chain management, and will allow the companies to share their resources for development needs.

“This is a good step for both companies, where we can support each other, both for projects that are already visible and others with potential,” said Supriadinata Marza, also known as Rio. “This Memorandum of Understanding also opens opportunities for cooperation and development of operation and maintenance services , such as overhaul work and other supporting service work,” he further explained.

THINK TANK: ANALYST
Other national geothermal companies

State own enterprises (PT Indonesia Power)


Private Sector (PT Star Energy Geothermal)

 
THINK TANK: ANALYST
Masdar invests in Indonesia’s Pertamina Geothermal Energy​


A worker inspects solar panels at a solar power plant on Karampuang Island, in West Sulawesi, Indonesia. AP

A worker inspects solar panels at a solar power plant on Karampuang Island, in West Sulawesi, Indonesia. AP

John Benny

Feb 25, 2023


Abu Dhabi’s clean energy company Masdar has invested in Pertamina Geothermal Energy (PGE), a unit of Indonesia's state energy firm Pertamina.

The investment marks Masdar’s entry into the Southeast Asian country’s geothermal energy sector, the second largest after the US, the company said in a statement on Friday.
Masdar did not reveal the size of the investment.

“Achieving the 1.5ºC target set out in the Paris Accords will require humanity to leverage all sources of low-carbon energy, including sources that are currently under-utilised, like geothermal,” said Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, chairman of Masdar and President-designate for the UN Cop28 climate change summit in Dubai this year.

“Through its investment in PGE, Masdar is demonstrating its continuing commitment to Indonesia’s energy transition and its support of one of the major focus areas of the upcoming Cop28, which is to provide practical energy security solutions while reducing emissions,” added Dr Al Jaber, who is also managing director and group chief executive of Adnoc and the UAE special envoy for climate change.

Indonesia, the largest country in Southeast Asia, is planning to generate at least 51 per cent of its total energy from renewable sources by 2030. The country also aims to become carbon neutral by 2060 or sooner, with renewable energy providing up to 85 per cent of the energy mix.

Geothermal energy harnesses the heat generated within the Earth’s core to provide a constant energy source, unlike solar or wind, which are intermittent in nature. Geothermal energy plants also have high-capacity factors, meaning they can run at maximum power for longer periods.

PGE, which has been operating in Indonesia for four decades, has a portfolio capacity that surpasses 1.87 gigawatts.

“Masdar’s strategic investment in PGE will complement our already strong footprint in Indonesia,” said Mohamed Al Ramahi, chief executive of Masdar.

“We are especially excited to add geothermal energy to our clean energy portfolio … which further underscores our position as a global leader in delivering clean energy solutions that help drive the global energy transition.”

Masdar is already active in Indonesia. Last year, the company formed a joint venture with Jakarta-based Mitrabara to provide renewable energy solutions.

In 2020, Masdar formed a joint venture with PT PJBI, a subsidiary of Indonesia’s state electricity company, to develop the country’s first floating solar project, which is also one of the largest in the world.

“We look forward to working with Masdar in the areas which complement and grow further our capabilities to be a world class green energy company, with the largest geothermal capacity globally,” said PGE chief executive Ahmad Yuniarto.

“We endeavour to develop 600 megawatts in additional installed capacity over the next five years to support Indonesia’s renewable energy mix.”

In December, Masdar announced its new shareholding structure as part of a deal with the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, better known as Taqa, Mubadala Investment Company and Adnoc, along with the creation of a green hydrogen business unit.

As part of the deal, Masdar is looking to aggressively expand and has set a renewable energy portfolio capacity target of at least 100 gigawatts by 2030, with the lion's share coming from wind and solar technology.

Updated: February 25, 2023, 1:02 AM

