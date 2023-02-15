Renewable Energy Development in Indonesia

Indonesian firms sign MOU to cooperate on geothermal power projects​

Indonesian firms sign MOU to cooperate on geothermal power projects Indonesian state-owned firms PT Geo Dipa Energi and PT PLN Nusantara Power have agreed to cooperate on the study and development of projects related to power generation.

17 Oct 2022Indonesia’s state-owned geothermal operator and developer PT Geo Dipa Energi (Persero) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with PT PLN Nusantara Power, a subholding company of state utility PT PLN. With the MOU, the two companies have agreed to undertake a Cooperation Plan for the study and development of projects in the power generation business.The signing of the MOU was done by PT Geo Dipa Director of Operations & HSSE, Supriadinata Marza, and PT PLN Nusantara Power Director of Business Development and Commerce, Muhamad Reza. The MOU encompasses opportunities for cooperation in several aspects of power generation from services to supply chain management, and will allow the companies to share their resources for development needs.“This is a good step for both companies, where we can support each other, both for projects that are already visible and others with potential,” said Supriadinata Marza, also known as Rio. “This Memorandum of Understanding also opens opportunities for cooperation and development of, such aswork and other supportinghe further explained.