Renewable energy boom in Iran

Hack-Hook said: why not photo thermal which is far more efficient , why photo electric ?

Hello dude,Who said that to you ???? I can prove and explain why Photovoltaics are more efficient and going to dominate all kind of thermal (using boiler and turbine) energy.Your answer is a little complicated and long but if you have free time and interest please read.we can pick random developed and developing countries such as Europe and china and see which direction they are going However I believe we can not copy Others plan to our plan about renewable energy. we must build our plan base on our environment and climate with eyes on future of energy.I start withlook at below linkThe numbers are so clear which one is dominated also as you can see European solar thermal is in purpose of heating not producing electricity.as you can see from 2015 till 2017 china made huge jump in Photovoltaics (Pv) while their solar thermal numbers are so low.That is b/c cost of producing electricity through Pvs reduced hugely in the recent years also maintenance cost of them is even lower than all of thermal kind of energy as well as wind energy.now I want to explain why Pvs are better and cheaper for Iran.I will divide that to different parts:1-climate and environment2-Technical issues and cost3-Power security4-Europe will to invest at solar power in Iran1-climate and environmentall part of Iran has very good condition to produce electricity by solar panels especially central provinces of Iran Iran have very high sun radiation, not too high temperature, low moisture weather ,good altitude and long days(more than 8 hours sunshine in most part of the country), which many countries do not have all of these advantages together.also, Unlike thermal energies, Photovoltic energy do not need water and that is huge environmental win for dry country like Iran.2-Technical issues and costproducing electricity by solar panels are very simple and understandable in compare to other source of electricity, in short we just need 5 things in our solar powerhouses 1. solar panels (to produce electricity) 2.charge controller to make secure and controllable connection b/w our panels and battery 3. Batteries 4. inverter to change DC output of Battery to AC 5.and finally wires to connect our component to each other.also we can build our powerhouses in the size we need to produce and consume at same place, so we can build 100 KW powerhouses in small villages till 1 GW powerhouses beside cities like Yazd, as result of this policy we reduce huge cost of creating and maintaining big electricity networks around country.with reduction in network size we save big amount of Electricity losses in our networks as you can see in first post of the Topic Germans build fifth power plant in Hamadan province, each of these power plants has 7 MW size.The other big advantage of solar panels is temperature in thermal power houses we need super alloys and big amount of water to control temperature, we create high temperature and pressure steam to rotate turbine and generators in very high speeds and here is other advantage we don't have any moving part in solar panels, all parts are static. There is clear fact in engineering less moving parts --> less chance of failure --> less maintenance cost --> longer period of maintenance.The big advantage in cost is that our peak time of production is same as peak time of consumption. our electricity production ability is around 80 GW but that does not mean we always use our full capacity in the winters we usually start to overhaul our power planets and making them ready for summers also in summers we don't consume same amount of power during 24 hours of day. for some countries peak time is at early hours of night but for us peak time moved to noon and after noon b/c of increasing number of coler gazis. so if you look at power bills you find the power prices are not same during 24 hrs.Just look at below pdfin peak time they are selling electricity 4-5 times more expensive, and that mean power planets can get at least 1.5 times of what they expect b/c of production peak time, so they don't need many batteries to save electricity as well.The last think which come to my mind is that the cost of solar panels productions and batteries reduced significantly during recent years and there is achievable prediction that in next five years the cost of electricity production by solar panels in Iran will fall below 2 cent per kwh (Euro) (even can come near to 1 cent per kwh) and that is cheapest way to produce electricity in future.However ministry of power buy solar Electricity around 9 cent to encourage people and foreign companies invest at solar energies. In their plans they will reduce prices slowly by growth of solar energies.I recommend you to read below linkmy post become so long @Hack-Hook jan if you want I can explain last two part later I mean power security part and why Europe is eager to invest at this section