Renewable energy boom in Iran

Hello,
please share Iran advances in renewable energies at this topic.
Germany’s fifth solar power plant under construction in Hamedan

Germany has built four solar power plants in the western province of Hamedan and the fifth plant is under construction, said the provincial director general of Economic Affairs and Finance on Monday.
“German ATUS Company has already made and installed four solar power plants in Hamadan and is now making the fifth one,” said Naser Mahmoudi, IRNA reported.

The investment of the plant is totally foreign, he added.

ATUS is the second biggest manufacturer and provider of solar power systems in the world.

Iran in recent months has signed several agreements with foreign companies for establishing solar panels’ manufacturing plants in the country, in a bid to increase the share of home-made photovoltaic panels in its growing solar energy sector.

The measures are important, given the fact that the country plans to increase the share of renewable energy from power output from current level of ‎0.41 ‎percent (or 322 MW) to 10 percent by 2050.

According to Azer News, in December, it is announced that Chinese investors will establish a production line in Iran’s north western Zanjan Province for manufacturing photovoltaic cells.

The Chinese side will invest 1.2 billion rials (about $34,000) for establishing the industrial unit, Faramarz Nikseresht, a local official told IRNA Dec. 18, without unveiling the name of the Chinese company.

He further said that two Chinese companies also will build 20 MW and 500 MW solar power plants in the province jointly with cooperation of Iranian counterparts.

Over $550 million of investment will be made for construction of the power plants, Nikseresht, said.

Currently, seven industrial units producing solar panels are operating in Iran.



European investment in renewable energy projects



The largest investment agreement on renewable energy projects to date was unveiled on October 17 when Norway's Saga Energy signed a €2.5-billion ($2.9-billion) deal with the state-owned Amin Energy Developers to build a solar power plant with generating capacity of up to 2 GW over the next five years.

The deal is typical of many of the renewable energy deals in Iran in that it is a European company making the investment.



UK’s Quercus’s €500 million solar deal



UK renewables investor Quercus also in September signed a deal worth over half a billion euros to build and operate a 600-megawatt (MW) solar farm in Iran.

The work located in central Iran is expected to take three years, with the project coming online in 100 MW phases every six months, Quercus said of its first project outside Europe.

The planned 600-megawatt (MW) plant, located in central Iran, will be the sixth largest globally, behind projects of up to 1.5 gigawatts (GW) in China and India.

Diego Biasi, chief executive of Quercus, which has a track record of investing in renewable energy in Europe, told Reuters at the time that the firm had decided to go for such a big project to get an endorsement from Iran’s Ministry of Energy.





IRNA



Among other recent examples, Norway's Scatec Solar has said it is in talks to build a 110-MW solar power plant, worth around $132 million; it could expand it to 500 MW at a later date. In addition, Hashem Oraee, president of the Iran Wind Energy Association (IRWEA), recently told Iran Daily that Danish companies are ready to invest as much as $1 billion in renewable energy projects in Iran.

It is not just Nordic countries which are getting involved. On September 20, the UK's Quercus said it planned to deliver 600 MW of solar power in Iran at a total cost of some €500 million.

Local media have linked Germany's Solarwatt and Italy's Finergy Company to other schemes. In June, a delegation of seven German renewable energy companies toured North Khorasan province to examine potential sites for solar and wind power projects.

Some smaller projects are already at or near completion. In late July, work was completed on the 20MW Mokran solar power plant in Kerman Province, backed by a joint venture of Germany's Adore and Switzerland's Durion.

The companies are planning a 100 MW solar plant for an adjoining site. In April, Iran's Ghadir Electricity and Energy Company and Greece's Metka announced they had completed a 10 MW plant close to Isfahan. In February another 14 MW solar plant was unveiled in Hamedan, in the west of the country.

In total, these deals are adding up to many billions of dollars of investment into the Iranian economy.

An article by Dominic Dudley also contributed to the above story.
Very good move. Iran has plenty of potential for renewable energy, you should use it for domestic consumption and sell oil and gas to those to lazy to do the same.
 
The largest Solar Power Plant in Iran has been opened with a 20 megawatts capacity.


The newly opened Mokran Solar Power Plants Complex is the latest proof of Iran’s ambitions in renewable energy.

The country’s biggest solar plant was constructed in the eastern province of Kerman in six months and has a capacity of 20 megawatts.

Made up of two 10 megawatts photovoltaic units, it was financed with 27 million dollars by the Swiss company Durion AG, and supervised by a German company, Adore.

The complex has been built with a total number of 76 thousand and 912 solar panels, each producing 260 watts in an area of 44 hectares.

A number of countries including Switzerland, Germany, Spain, China and South Korea have shown interest in investing in renewable energies in Iran. The Iranian Energy minister. Hamid ChitchianI, says there have been offers of over 3.5 billion dollars in foreign investment so far and ii is the most attractive field since the nuclear deal.

President of the German Energy Watch Group, Hans Josef Fell, says “now solar and wind technologies are very, very cheap. Cheaper, than energy from gas, oil, coal or nuclear so, we can replace the conventional energy systems with 100 percent renewable in the future.”

Mokran Solar Energy company has also started the construction of a 100 megawatts solar power plant, which will be Middle East ‘s largest.

With over 300 sunny days and an average of 2800 hours of sunshine, Iran is considered one of the best countries for producing and using solar energy.

This potential and the incentives offered by the government have provided worthy opportunities for investing in this field.

Iran planned to use renewable energies two decades ago, but its progress has been sluggish. Out of the 76 thousand megawatts capacity of Iran’s power plants, only 12 thousand megawatts come from renewable energies, with the largest share from hydroelectric energy.

However, solar, wind, biomass, geothermal and small hydro turbines have been increasing recently.
http://www.euronews.com/2017/07/31/largest-solar-power-plant-in-iran-opens

Iran is showing huge attention to solar energy and that has several reasons:
1- peak time of energy consumption in Iran is at same time of the peak of the energy production by solar powerhouses.
2- Central Iran (Provinces like Yazd, Kerman, Isfahan, ....) have very high sun radiation with more than 300 sunny days per year as well as good altitude, dry weather and not high temperature
3- Increase of environmental crises and people demands and pressure on government to do something
4- unlike most of the European countries Iran has many free lands
and so on
 
Hello dude,
Who said that to you ???? I can prove and explain why Photovoltaics are more efficient and going to dominate all kind of thermal (using boiler and turbine) energy.
Your answer is a little complicated and long but if you have free time and interest please read.
we can pick random developed and developing countries such as Europe and china and see which direction they are going However I believe we can not copy Others plan to our plan about renewable energy. we must build our plan base on our environment and climate with eyes on future of energy.
I start with Europe
look at below link
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Solar_energy_in_the_European_Union
The numbers are so clear which one is dominated also as you can see European solar thermal is in purpose of heating not producing electricity.

china
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Solar_power_in_China
as you can see from 2015 till 2017 china made huge jump in Photovoltaics (Pv) while their solar thermal numbers are so low.

That is b/c cost of producing electricity through Pvs reduced hugely in the recent years also maintenance cost of them is even lower than all of thermal kind of energy as well as wind energy.

IRAN
now I want to explain why Pvs are better and cheaper for Iran.
I will divide that to different parts:
1-climate and environment
2-Technical issues and cost
3-Power security
4-Europe will to invest at solar power in Iran

1-climate and environment
all part of Iran has very good condition to produce electricity by solar panels especially central provinces of Iran Iran have very high sun radiation, not too high temperature, low moisture weather ,good altitude and long days(more than 8 hours sunshine in most part of the country), which many countries do not have all of these advantages together.
also, Unlike thermal energies, Photovoltic energy do not need water and that is huge environmental win for dry country like Iran.

2-Technical issues and cost
producing electricity by solar panels are very simple and understandable in compare to other source of electricity, in short we just need 5 things in our solar powerhouses 1. solar panels (to produce electricity) 2.charge controller to make secure and controllable connection b/w our panels and battery 3. Batteries 4. inverter to change DC output of Battery to AC 5.and finally wires to connect our component to each other.
also we can build our powerhouses in the size we need to produce and consume at same place, so we can build 100 KW powerhouses in small villages till 1 GW powerhouses beside cities like Yazd, as result of this policy we reduce huge cost of creating and maintaining big electricity networks around country.
with reduction in network size we save big amount of Electricity losses in our networks as you can see in first post of the Topic Germans build fifth power plant in Hamadan province, each of these power plants has 7 MW size.
The other big advantage of solar panels is temperature in thermal power houses we need super alloys and big amount of water to control temperature, we create high temperature and pressure steam to rotate turbine and generators in very high speeds and here is other advantage we don't have any moving part in solar panels, all parts are static. There is clear fact in engineering less moving parts --> less chance of failure --> less maintenance cost --> longer period of maintenance.

The big advantage in cost is that our peak time of production is same as peak time of consumption. our electricity production ability is around 80 GW but that does not mean we always use our full capacity in the winters we usually start to overhaul our power planets and making them ready for summers also in summers we don't consume same amount of power during 24 hours of day. for some countries peak time is at early hours of night but for us peak time moved to noon and after noon b/c of increasing number of coler gazis. so if you look at power bills you find the power prices are not same during 24 hrs.
Just look at below pdf
http://www.bedc.ir/_DouranPortal/documents/مشترکین/تعرفه-برق-95.pdf

in peak time they are selling electricity 4-5 times more expensive, and that mean power planets can get at least 1.5 times of what they expect b/c of production peak time, so they don't need many batteries to save electricity as well.

The last think which come to my mind is that the cost of solar panels productions and batteries reduced significantly during recent years and there is achievable prediction that in next five years the cost of electricity production by solar panels in Iran will fall below 2 cent per kwh (Euro) (even can come near to 1 cent per kwh) and that is cheapest way to produce electricity in future.
However ministry of power buy solar Electricity around 9 cent to encourage people and foreign companies invest at solar energies. In their plans they will reduce prices slowly by growth of solar energies.
I recommend you to read below link
http://www.satba.gov.ir/fa/news/1066/دکتر-صادق-زاده-انرژی-خورشیدی-سکاندار-توسعه-انرژی-در-دنیا-موقعیت-منحصر-بفرد-ایران-در-انرژی-خورشیدی

my post become so long @Hack-Hook jan if you want I can explain last two part later I mean power security part and why Europe is eager to invest at this section
 
Hello dude,
Who said that to you ???? I can prove and explain why Photovoltaics are more efficient and going to dominate all kind of thermal (using boiler and turbine) energy.
Your answer is a little complicated and long but if you have free time and interest please read.
we can pick random developed and developing countries such as Europe and china and see which direction they are going However I believe we can not copy Others plan to our plan about renewable energy. we must build our plan base on our environment and climate with eyes on future of energy.
I start with Europe
look at below link
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Solar_energy_in_the_European_Union
The numbers are so clear which one is dominated also as you can see European solar thermal is in purpose of heating not producing electricity.

china
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Solar_power_in_China
as you can see from 2015 till 2017 china made huge jump in Photovoltaics (Pv) while their solar thermal numbers are so low.

That is b/c cost of producing electricity through Pvs reduced hugely in the recent years also maintenance cost of them is even lower than all of thermal kind of energy as well as wind energy.

IRAN
now I want to explain why Pvs are better and cheaper for Iran.
I will divide that to different parts:
1-climate and environment
2-Technical issues and cost
3-Power security
4-Europe will to invest at solar power in Iran

1-climate and environment
all part of Iran has very good condition to produce electricity by solar panels especially central provinces of Iran Iran have very high sun radiation, not too high temperature, low moisture weather ,good altitude and long days(more than 8 hours sunshine in most part of the country), which many countries do not have all of these advantages together.
also, Unlike thermal energies, Photovoltic energy do not need water and that is huge environmental win for dry country like Iran.

2-Technical issues and cost
producing electricity by solar panels are very simple and understandable in compare to other source of electricity, in short we just need 5 things in our solar powerhouses 1. solar panels (to produce electricity) 2.charge controller to make secure and controllable connection b/w our panels and battery 3. Batteries 4. inverter to change DC output of Battery to AC 5.and finally wires to connect our component to each other.
also we can build our powerhouses in the size we need to produce and consume at same place, so we can build 100 KW powerhouses in small villages till 1 GW powerhouses beside cities like Yazd, as result of this policy we reduce huge cost of creating and maintaining big electricity networks around country.
with reduction in network size we save big amount of Electricity losses in our networks as you can see in first post of the Topic Germans build fifth power plant in Hamadan province, each of these power plants has 7 MW size.
The other big advantage of solar panels is temperature in thermal power houses we need super alloys and big amount of water to control temperature, we create high temperature and pressure steam to rotate turbine and generators in very high speeds and here is other advantage we don't have any moving part in solar panels, all parts are static. There is clear fact in engineering less moving parts --> less chance of failure --> less maintenance cost --> longer period of maintenance.

The big advantage in cost is that our peak time of production is same as peak time of consumption. our electricity production ability is around 80 GW but that does not mean we always use our full capacity in the winters we usually start to overhaul our power planets and making them ready for summers also in summers we don't consume same amount of power during 24 hours of day. for some countries peak time is at early hours of night but for us peak time moved to noon and after noon b/c of increasing number of coler gazis. so if you look at power bills you find the power prices are not same during 24 hrs.
Just look at below pdf
http://www.bedc.ir/_DouranPortal/documents/مشترکین/تعرفه-برق-95.pdf

in peak time they are selling electricity 4-5 times more expensive, and that mean power planets can get at least 1.5 times of what they expect b/c of production peak time, so they don't need many batteries to save electricity as well.

The last think which come to my mind is that the cost of solar panels productions and batteries reduced significantly during recent years and there is achievable prediction that in next five years the cost of electricity production by solar panels in Iran will fall below 2 cent per kwh (Euro) (even can come near to 1 cent per kwh) and that is cheapest way to produce electricity in future.
However ministry of power buy solar Electricity around 9 cent to encourage people and foreign companies invest at solar energies. In their plans they will reduce prices slowly by growth of solar energies.
I recommend you to read below link
http://www.satba.gov.ir/fa/news/1066/دکتر-صادق-زاده-انرژی-خورشیدی-سکاندار-توسعه-انرژی-در-دنیا-موقعیت-منحصر-بفرد-ایران-در-انرژی-خورشیدی

my post become so long @Hack-Hook jan if you want I can explain last two part later I mean power security part and why Europe is eager to invest at this section
well I can't go in detail on this matter as its not my field ,but I knew it that if you want to power a house or a farm you need solar panel , but if you want large amount of electricity Solar thermal solution is the way to go.
It is important to understand that solar thermal technology is not the same as solar panel, or photovoltaic, technology. Solar thermal electric energy generation concentrates the light from the sun to create heat, and that heat is used to run a heat engine, which turns a generator to make electricity. The working fluid that is heated by the concentrated sunlight can be a liquid or a gas. Different working fluids include water, oil, salts, air, nitrogen, helium, etc. Different engine types include steam engines, gas turbines, Stirling engines, etc. All of these engines can be quite efficient, often between 30% and 40%, and are capable of producing 10's to 100's of megawatts of power.

Photovoltaic, or PV energy conversion, on the other hand, directly converts the sun's light into electricity. This means that solar panels are only effective during daylight hours because storing electricity is not a particularly efficient process. Heat storage is a far easier and efficient method, which is what makes solar thermal so attractive for large-scale energy production. Heat can be stored during the day and then converted into electricity at night. Solar thermal plants that have storage capacities can drastically improve both the economics and the dispatchability of solar electricity
also don't forget thermal solution can produce energy at night while solar panel can't do that also a panel is not the only thing you need you need power cells and they are not cheap . and according to what i get china right now dumping the price on solar panels to make a monopoly by driving out the competitors . but do you believe they will sell those panels for cheap after they become a monopoly ?

this article explain the pro and cons very nicely
http://www.renewablegreenenergypowe...ed-solar-power-csp-vs-photovoltaic-pv-panels/
 
well I can't go in detail on this matter as its not my field ,but I knew it that if you want to power a house or a farm you need solar panel , but if you want large amount of electricity Solar thermal solution is the way to go.
You can have big size powerhouse with solar panels too both china and India have solar panels parks with more than 1 GW size that size is bigger than Bushehr nuclear power plant.

also don't forget thermal solution can produce energy at night while solar panel can't do that also a panel is not the only thing you need you need power cells and they are not cheap . and according to what i get china right now dumping the price on solar panels to make a monopoly by driving out the competitors . but do you believe they will sell those panels for cheap after they become a monopoly ?

this article explain the pro and cons very nicely
http://www.renewablegreenenergypowe...ed-solar-power-csp-vs-photovoltaic-pv-panels/
article you post is a little old from 2012 and for US, below paragraph is from it :

It has been stated by energy market players that PV systems constitute a more proven technology which can be built easier, at lower cost and at much shorter time than CSP plants, which, to the contrary, need more space for large-scale applications and are associated with greater risks (e.g. higher investment, challenges with thermal storage, cooling). Moreover, PV panels have demonstrated a substantial price drop, claimed to be in the rage of 30%-40% (for the past couple of years) and some expect they will continue to drop. Only in the US, according to market data and research, a total capacity of approximately 3000 MW (3 GW) has been converted from CSP-to-PV solar plants. Some of these conversions include the 500 MW project of Solar trust & Solar Millenium and the 709MW and 850MW projects of Tessera-SES (Imperial Valley and Calico respectively).
Click to expand...
Today situation is even more in favor of PVs in compare of CSP specially for country like Iran

I wrote in my past post that our consumption pattern is different from countries like US, Canada and Europe.
absolutely, They are worried about early hours of nights also they have longer nights but we have shorter nights and our peak time is at noon and after noon.
the cost of both batteries and solar panels reduced significantly in recent years and cost is completely competitive.
China is not selling solar panels cheap to dominate market, in reality solar panels become cheap and even will become cheaper in upcoming years.
Our problem is lack of knowledge and infrastructures which can be solve so fast during time with strict plan to localized solar infrastructures.
 
I think Iran is not able to build the PVs itself and totally dependant upon China or Europe.
While CSP does not need so much technology and Iran has already mastered it and could produce all kind of equipment for this.
 
برنامه وزارت نیرو برای برقی شدن خودروها


براساس برنامه ریزی انجام شده از سوی وزارت نیرو باید تا سال ۲۰۵۰ حدود ۷۰ درصد خودروها و موتورسیکلت‌ها به سمت برقی شدن بروند که البته برقی کردن موتورسیکلت‌ها در اولویت است.

به‌گزارش ایسنا، در حال حاضر ۶۰ درصد آلودگی هوا مربوط به سیستم حمل‌ونقل می‌شود به همین دلیل نیز از ۲۶ طرح تحقیقاتی و توسعه فناوری مهم که در وزارت نیرو در حال پیگیری قرار گرفته یکی از آنها مربط به طرح خودروهای برقی است.

به عبارت دیگر توزیع برق خودروهای برقی برعهده وزارت نیرو خواهد بود به همین دلیل باید زیرساخت‌های آن طوری فراهم شود که امکان شارژ خودروهای برقی در منازل مسکونی و دیگر اماکن تجاری و اداری وجود داشته باشد.

همچنین هم اکنون ۷۶ هزار مگاوات ظرفیت منصوبه برق کشور است که از این میان به طور مثال در زمستان حدود ۳۰ تا ۳۴ هزار مگاوات مورد استفاده قرار می‌گیرد این در حالی است که قدرت عملی نیروگاه‌های کشور بیش از ۵۴ هزار مگاوات تخمین زده شده است.

این امر نشان می‌دهد که بخش زیادی از تولید به‌ویژه در طول زمستان بلا استفاده می‌ماند و به راحتی می‌توان در صورت گسترش خودروهای برقی کشور، آن‌ها در زمان‌های غیرپیک شارژ کرد بدون اینکه فشاری به شبکه نیز وارد شود.

از سوی دیگر در حال حاضر کل خودروهای مصرفی کشور در داخل حدود یک میلیون خودرو است که اگر سالانه ۱۰ درصد خودروها برقی شود، با احتساب هزینه ۱۰ میلیون تومانی برای تولید هر خودرو، هزینه ای نزدیک به ۲ هزار میلیارد تومان خواهد داشت که این عدد در مقایسه اقتصاد کشور عدد ناچیزی است.

به‌طور کلی باید گفت که اگر برنامه این است که خودروهای برقی در کشور توسعه پیدا کند، می‌بایست پیش از آن الزامات قانونی محکمی برای آن در نظر گرفت چراکه در حال حاضر در زمینه توسعه خودروهای برقی در کشور قانون محکمی وجود ندارد، در برخی از کشورهای خارجی کارخانه‌ها ملزم شده‌اند تا حدود ۲۰ درصد از تولید سالانه خود را به تولید خودروهای برقی اختصاص دهند، این مسأله باعث می‌شود تا در چند سال آینده کلیه خودروهای جدید آن‌ها برقی شود.

هم اکنون در ایران ۱۷ میلیون دستگاه خودرو و ۱۳ میلیون دستگاه موتورسیکلت وجود دارد که موتورسیکلت‌ها چهار برابر خودروهای معمولی آلودگی ایجاد می‌کنند.با توجه به شرایط فعلی، در آینده برق جایگزین بنزین در ایران خواهد شد، لذا وزارت نیرو در حال فراهم کردن شرایطی است تا در زمان‌های غیر پیک با نصب تجهیزات مورد نیاز، خودروهای برقی را در مکان‌های مورد نظر شارژ کند همچنین به دنبال ایجاد شرایط ارتباط مناسب تولید باطری و خودرو برقی در ایران است.

انتهای پیام​

https://www.isna.ir/news/96102815144/برنامه-وزارت-نیرو-برای-برقی-شدن-خودروها
 
Dear, you either don't know what "boom" is, or you have no idea where is it called "Iran".
It's against moral and ethics to post wishful wet dreams as news.
http://www.businessinsider.com/top-...y-country-2016-3/#8-south-africa-45-billion-3

https://www.iea.org/publications/renewables2017/
 
SubWater

SubWater

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 6, 2017
3,241
-8
5,825
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
