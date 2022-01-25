What's new

Renault Joins Hands With China’s Geely on Fuel, Hybrid Cars in South Korea

Stranagor

Stranagor

FULL MEMBER
May 11, 2014
1,542
-6
2,722
Country
Russian Federation
Location
China
(Yicai Global) Jan. 24 -- France’s Groupe Renault and Geely Holding Group, China’s largest private carmaker, plan to set up a joint venture to develop, produce, and sell fuel and smart hybrid vehicles in South Korea.

The pair will develop Renault-branded cars based on Geely’s world-class compact modular architecture and hybrid powertrain technologies, they said in a joint statement on Jan. 21. The models expected to roll off Renault-Samsung Motor’s production line in Busan in 2024 will be sold in South Korea and overseas.

Only a few Chinese brands have previously exported core technologies to developed countries, an industry insider said, adding that Geely’s case proves that local technologies are progressing.

The French automaker and RSM will contribute their expertise in design and customer experience and provide cutting-edge technologies to the project, the statement added. Renault and Geely’s respective stakes in the new JV were not disclosed.

When asked whether their tie-up would be extended to the Chinese market to boost the recovery of Renault’s business in the country, a Renault official told Yicai Global that their joint China project is “progressing and will be announced at an appropriate time.”

www.yicaiglobal.com

Renault Joins Hands With China’s Geely on Fuel, Hybrid Cars in South Korea

www.yicaiglobal.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Stranagor
Geely and Foxconn set up joint venture for chip making
Replies
0
Views
497
Stranagor
Stranagor
Stranagor
Chinese Car Brands Claim Bigger Slice of Russian Market
Replies
7
Views
317
Stranagor
Stranagor
Stranagor
Qianjiang Motorcycle Gains as It Says China-Made Harley Davidsons Will Hit US Market
Replies
1
Views
249
Paul2
P
B
Geely to help clean up oceans with AI satellites
Replies
0
Views
222
Beidou2020
B
S
Renault starts exporting 'Made in India' Kiger SUV to South Africa
Replies
5
Views
380
-=virus=-
-=virus=-

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom