Rename/Rebranding Pakistan Airforce To Pakistan Aerospace Force?

faani83

Aug 11, 2019
-Shouldn't Pakistan Airforce change its name to Pakistan Aerospace Force?
-It is Already taking care of Space Sphere (Complementing/Superseding Sparaco/Spy satellites etc

PAF officially discloses its Space Command

Well, the cat is out of the bag, I guess. First, Sohail Aman sb made a casual mention of PAF taking over SUPARCO missions lead. And now this video with a banner staring us in the face. There are more details to this, but as told @JamD and @Bilal Khan (Quwa) - we’d expect more news from PAF on...
defence.pk
-PAF is also leading with AI & Computing with PAF Center of Artificial Intelligence and Computing

PAF Center of Artificial Intelligence and Computing

Inaugurated by ACM. Thoughts and ideas? I believe it is part of project AZM primarily.
defence.pk
-Also going for 5th Generation Technologies(Multiple projects in AZM)
-May be it takes cares of Pakistan's CYBER SECURITY (Correct me if I am wrong on this ). Dont Know who does?
-What do you guys think?
 
Mar 17, 2019
Day Dreaming ? We don't have anything concrete that remotely justifies the name neither in aircrafts not in missiles. Performance of suparco is better not discussed.
 
