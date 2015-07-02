What's new

Rename: Lollywood to more Modern & Pakistani name

Should Lollywood be renamed?

AsianLion

AsianLion

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 1, 2010
9,774
-2
9,693
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
It is time that the name LOLLYWOOD changed, Lollywood is obsolete, sounds unusal and of poor standard to the growing Pakistani Film Industry. We need to rename our film and drama industry to something more modern, artistic and Pakistani.

Please suggest names and vote.
 
PakPrinciples

PakPrinciples

FULL MEMBER
May 6, 2013
633
-1
886
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Menace2Society said:
I am trying to think. It must sound artsy and original.

Any urdu words which pronounce well in English?
Click to expand...

What does it matter if it's pronounced well in English?

Mad_Scientist said:
Renaming anything will not bring change to its standard...
Click to expand...

It's less about renaming it as a means of improving the absolute trash that the Pakistani movie industry puts out which is completely antagonistic to Pakistan's Islamic values/culture which needs to be dealt with harshly.

It makes no sense to name our film industry after "Hollywood".

The name "Hollywood" had nothing to do with the film industry to begin with it was simply the name given to a real estate development by a Canadian developer who settled there back in the 1800s and the subdivision was named after.
 
Menace2Society

Menace2Society

SENIOR MEMBER
May 2, 2011
7,772
1
11,917
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
PakPrinciples said:
What does it matter if it's pronounced well in English?
Click to expand...

So it rolls off the tongue at Cannes and other film festivals. Recognition means bigger budgets and more exposure.


PakPrinciples said:
It's less about renaming it as a means of improving the absolute trash that the Pakistani movie industry puts out which is completely antagonistic to Pakistan's Islamic values/culture which needs to be dealt with harshly.
.
Click to expand...

I am not sure what planet you live on but here on earth people like to be entertained. Movies should cover broad range of topics.
 
PakPrinciples

PakPrinciples

FULL MEMBER
May 6, 2013
633
-1
886
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Menace2Society said:
So it rolls off the tongue at Cannes and other film festivals. Recognition means bigger budgets and more exposure.
Click to expand...

Pakistan's film industry isn't for their consumption or awards it's specifically to meet the entertainment needs of the Pakistani people.

Look at the S. Korean movie industry which has some of its films (ex. Old Boy) adapted by Hollywood and vice versa but their sales and viewership are almost exclusively situated within S. Korea itself.

Even the Koreans have more self respect for their own nation that they term it simply "Korean cinema" not Kollywood or something stupid like that.

Menace2Society said:
I am not sure what planet you live on but here on earth people like to be entertained. Movies should cover broad range of topics.
Click to expand...

Who told you this?

Movies, like any industry, are profit making ventures at least when they're privately funded. However, governments are supposed to ensure that the countries culture and people are respected (ex. why the US banned "Valley of the Wolves" a Turkish film that spotlighted the grotesque behavior of American military personnel in countries like Iraq but have no problem showing Muslims, Russians, the Chinese or N. Koreans as villains for their viewing pleasure).

This is why Pakistani movies are so riddled with filth that they always flop at the box office not only failing to make back their own production budget but, from my understanding, the 200% they need to make back to generally break even in order to cover all the other associated costs like advertisement, security for actors/actresses appearances on TV spots to promote the film, movie theater rental fees, etc...

The whole film industry is riddled with the same trash in Karachi that we have known for a long time to be working alongside the Hindu trash in India.

AsianUnion said:
Please suggest names and vote.
Click to expand...

Simply call it "Pakistani cinema"

As I stated to Menace2society the S. Korean movie industry is simply known as "Korean Cinema" nothing more from my understanding.
 
Last edited:
Menace2Society

Menace2Society

SENIOR MEMBER
May 2, 2011
7,772
1
11,917
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
PakPrinciples said:
Pakistan's film industry isn't for their consumption or awards it's specifically to meet the entertainment needs of the Pakistani people.

Look at the S. Korean movie industry which has some of its films (ex. Old Boy) adapted by Hollywood and vice versa but their sales and viewership are almost exclusively situated within S. Korea itself.

Even the Koreans have more self respect for their own nation that they term it simply "Korean cinema" not Kollywood or something stupid like that.



Who told you this?

Movies, like any industry, are profit making ventures at least when they're privately funded. However, governments are supposed to ensure that the countries culture and people are respected (ex. why the US banned "Valley of the Wolves" a Turkish film that spotlighted the grotesque behavior of American military personnel in countries like Iraq but have no problem showing Muslims, Russians, the Chinese or N. Koreans as villains for their viewing pleasure).

This is why Pakistani movies are so riddled with filth that they always flop at the box office not only failing to make back their own production budget but, from my understanding, the 200% they need to make back to generally break even in order to cover all the other associated costs like advertisement, security for actors/actresses appearances on TV spots to promote the film, movie theater rental fees, etc...

The whole film industry is riddled with the same trash in Karachi that we have known for a long time to be working alongside the Hindu trash in India.



Simply call it "Pakistani cinema"

As I stated to Menace2society the S. Korean movie industry is simply known as "Korean Cinema" nothing more from my understanding.
Click to expand...

Pakistan cricket is not just for consumption for Pakistanis is it? They go to World Cup to compete against others. This is is no different.

Need to pick an urdu word or even english and it needs to be edgy.
 
Menace2Society

Menace2Society

SENIOR MEMBER
May 2, 2011
7,772
1
11,917
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
PakPrinciples said:
Movies, like any industry, are profit making ventures at least when they're privately funded. However, governments are supposed to ensure that the countries culture and people are respected (ex. why the US banned "Valley of the Wolves" a Turkish film that spotlighted the grotesque behavior of American military personnel in countries like Iraq but have no problem showing Muslims, Russians, the Chinese or N. Koreans as villains for their viewing pleasure).

This is why Pakistani movies are so riddled with filth that they always flop at the box office not only failing to make back their own production budget but, from my understanding, the 200% they need to make back to generally break even in order to cover all the other associated costs like advertisement, security for actors/actresses appearances on TV spots to promote the film, movie theater rental fees, etc...

The whole film industry is riddled with the same trash in Karachi that we have known for a long time to be working alongside the Hindu trash in India.
.
Click to expand...

Okay in Al Bakistan only camel riding documentaries should be aired. :lol:

What I really like about Pakistani cinema is the direction they are taking. Most of the movies do not have any singing and dancing. I hate that stuff, its just so out of context it ruins the mood of the movie.

As a production Jailabee seems to be the best so far along with Moor.

Even in a span of 3 years the movie industry has evolved so much. Only in 2010 they were producing C grade trash. Its getting better.
 
PakPrinciples

PakPrinciples

FULL MEMBER
May 6, 2013
633
-1
886
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Menace2Society said:
Pakistan cricket is not just for consumption for Pakistanis is it? They go to World Cup to compete against others. This is is no different.
Click to expand...

The Pakistani national cricket team would not exist if it wasn't for Pakistani consumption.

Otherwise do we have a national basketball team, baseball team or ice hockey team playing in the Olympics or taking part in international tournaments?

Menace2Society said:
Okay in Al Bakistan only camel riding documentaries should be aired.
Click to expand...

Who said anything about only camel riding documentaries?

There are a ton of American movies (ex. Terminator series, Back to the Future films, Aliens films, Predator films, etc...) that are box office hits around the world which didn't need to resort to pornography or anything anti-Islamic or overly antagonistic towards Islamic values. In those minor cases they do they can easily be cleaned up and still be as good.

Two cinema masterpieces, The Message and Lion of the Desert, are leaps and bounds better than the whoreish trash a lot of the domestic anti-Pakistani movie companies are producing.

You also have family movies like animated films from Pixar or live action films like My Girl which are just fine to produce.

Our movies don't need drunken idiots and girls dressed like western prostitutes in films for them to be good.

Menace2Society said:
As a production Jailabee seems to be the best so far.
Click to expand...

Jailabee is utter trash and should have been banned.

Did the movie even make back their production budget let alone the 200% of the production budget which I've heard was generally considered the industry standard for a movie to break even let alone make even a little profit?

Like I said when you have the same trash in Karachi conspiring with Indians that makes these movies and a government made of thieving dirt bags that keeps Pakistan impoverished and sells out the country and its people it's no surprise you'd see trash like this produced locally.

ROZELA said:
Assalam o Alikum ! please tell me how to start coversation with some one here, i am new here! Reply me as soon as possible!
Click to expand...

Walaikum Asalam.

You can either click the "reply" button below their entire post (it's located in the gray shaded area below the post) to reply to what someone has posted (i.e. the entirety of their post).

Otherwise, you can highlight specific pieces of text in their post with your mouse you want to reply to and you'll see a "Reply" option presented which you can click with your mouse and will quote what you highlighted in the message box at the bottom of the screen under which you can post your message to that specific person.
 
The BrOkEn HeArT

The BrOkEn HeArT

BANNED
Mar 17, 2015
2,858
-52
3,081
Country
India
Location
India
Bro , name doesn't matter. You have to increase standard and quality in making . Even most directors and actors of Bollywood are not in favor of name "Bollywood". They are in favour of rename Bollywood as Hi-Fi ( Hindi film industry). But doesn't matter . It is one of the most successful film industry in the world as Bollywood too because it has some quality in making. So name doesn't matter.
 
