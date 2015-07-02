Rename: Lollywood to more Modern & Pakistani name

Menace2Society said: Pakistan cricket is not just for consumption for Pakistanis is it? They go to World Cup to compete against others. This is is no different. Click to expand...

Okay in Al Bakistan only camel riding documentaries should be aired.

As a production Jailabee seems to be the best so far.

Assalam o Alikum ! please tell me how to start coversation with some one here, i am new here! Reply me as soon as possible!

The Pakistani national cricket team would not exist if it wasn't for Pakistani consumption.Otherwise do we have a national basketball team, baseball team or ice hockey team playing in the Olympics or taking part in international tournaments?Who said anything about only camel riding documentaries?There are a ton of American movies (ex. Terminator series, Back to the Future films, Aliens films, Predator films, etc...) that are box office hits around the world which didn't need to resort to pornography or anything anti-Islamic or overly antagonistic towards Islamic values. In those minor cases they do they can easily be cleaned up and still be as good.Two cinema masterpieces,, are leaps and bounds better than the whoreish trash a lot of the domestic anti-Pakistani movie companies are producing.You also have family movies like animated films from Pixar or live action films like My Girl which are just fine to produce.Our movies don't need drunken idiots and girls dressed like western prostitutes in films for them to be good.Jailabee is utter trash and should have been banned.Did the movie even make back their production budget let alone the 200% of the production budget which I've heard was generally considered the industry standard for a movie to break even let alone make even a little profit?Like I said when you have the same trash in Karachi conspiring with Indians that makes these movies and a government made of thieving dirt bags that keeps Pakistan impoverished and sells out the country and its people it's no surprise you'd see trash like this produced locally.Walaikum Asalam.You can either click the "reply" button below their entire post (it's located in the gray shaded area below the post) to reply to what someone has posted (i.e. the entirety of their post).Otherwise, you can highlight specific pieces of text in their post with your mouse you want to reply to and you'll see a "Reply" option presented which you can click with your mouse and will quote what you highlighted in the message box at the bottom of the screen under which you can post your message to that specific person.