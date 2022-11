REMUS 620: HII’s New Medium-Class UUV​

An artist’s rendering of HII’s REMUS 620 medium-class UUV. REMUS 620 is designed with improved reach and multi-mission capability. (HII) Dr Lee Willett 09 Nov 2022REMUS 620 is designed to deliver multi-mission flexibility at improved reach.Duane Fotheringham, President of HII Mission Technologies’ Unmanned Systems business group, said in a company media statement on 7 November.The multi-mission flexibility is delivered via various capabilities including mine countermeasures, intelligence and surveillance, electronic and cyber warfare, and hydrographic survey. Environmental sensors can also be fitted.Fotheringham told a 7 November online media briefing.Reflecting design space, weight, and power provision that enables capability adaptation for customer needs, the vehicle’s aft section includes secondary payload interfaces, accessed via a universal bulkhead adaptor. Such custom payloads can include towed systems, said Fotheringham.The UUV’s reach is supported by a modular energy solution. This delivers up to 110 hours of endurance and 275 nautical miles’ range per mission, or (when carrying the standard-fit synthetic aperture sonar payload) 78 hours of endurance and over 200 nautical miles in range.said Fotheringham. Open interfaces allow for alternative energy solutions, future-proofing the vehicle in power terms, he added.Other key capabilities include: an 8 kt top speed, which can support sprint requirements or capacity to operate in strong currents; an integrated antenna; and infra-red capability.said Fotheringham. This capability is supported by HII’s Odyssey advanced autonomy solutions suite, including the Odyssey Mission Management Software (which brings improved mission planning, plus post-mission analysis tools).The autonomy and mission management software enables collaborative autonomy between unmanned systems. Fotheringham toldUSVs could also be tasked to rendezvous with UUVs for charging or data offload.Capability is enabled and integrated by a modular, open architecture.Fotheringham told the briefing.Notably, he explained,REMUS 620’s communications suite provides different data download options. When dived, an acoustic modem enables data transfer. On the surface, Wi-Fi can be used for wireless transfer. When the vehicle is alongside, data can be retrieved via Ethernet cable or by accessing the removable hard drive.said Fotheringham.Enabled by its flexible payload capacity and integrated autonomy,the HII media statement noted. This includes capacity to launch unmanned aerial vehicles when surfaced, or in containerised form when submerged.said FotheringhamREMUS 620 is being developed with internal funding. The first vehicle is in prototyping and build, with completion and launch expected in 2023. Customer delivery would be available from late 2023/early 2024.