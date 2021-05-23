What's new

03:08 PM, May 23, 2021 / LAST MODIFIED: 03:33 PM, May 23, 2021
Removing ‘except Israel’ in new passport doesn’t mean Bangladesh’s position changed: Momen


Star Digital Report

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today said there has been no change in Bangladesh's position towards Israel as it still does not recognise Israel, according to UNB.

He said removing the words "except Israel" in the new passport does not mean that there has been a change in Bangladesh's position, the agency said.

Dr Momen made the remarks when his comment was sought on media reports in this regard, UNB added.

The foreign minister said the home ministry saw many passports of other countries around six months ago when new passports were ordered for Bangladesh.

Dr Momen said no passport in the world contains such words which is true. "The changes have been made to maintain global standards," he added.

Passport is a national identity and it does not reflect foreign policy, UNB quoted the foreign minister as saying.

Earlier, Deputy Director General for Asia and the Pacific at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs Gilad Cohen tweeted saying Bangladesh has removed travel ban to Israel.

"Great news! Bangladesh has removed travel ban to Israel. This is a welcome step and I call on the Bangladeshi government to move forward and establish diplomatic ties with Israel so both our peoples could benefit and prosper," he tweeted.
Bangladesh has ruled it out, keeping its position unchanged.

'WORDS REMOVED TO MAINTAIN INTERNATIONAL STANDARD'

Bangladesh has dropped the two words, "except Israel", from the passport as per government decision to maintain international standard, said Major General Md Ayub Chowdhury, director general of Department of Immigration and Passport.

From now on, the new electronic passports or e-passports will mention: "This passport is valid for all countries of the world".

"It has no link with the country's diplomatic relations with any other country," the DG said.

A passport carries someone's identity, he said, adding that "Your passport is used for confirmation of your identity when you go abroad."

"You can travel anywhere if you have visa of that country," he said.

I think this is a correct approach. Israel should not have privilege of getting marked it's name on millions of Bangladeshi passport. There are other countries in the world which do not recognize Israel but also do not put it's name on their passports. If we do not even recognize that illegal entity as a country then why should we mark that illegal entity's name on millions of our people's identity document? The whole thing of 'except Israel' was stupid. It gave Israel undue importance which it does not deserve in Bangladesh.

As Bangladesh still does not recognize Israel as a country, so their is No question of diplomatic relation, setting up embassy, issuing Visa, visiting that country or allowing Israelis to enter Bangladesh. So people should not assume too much.
 
Bd not going to recognise [Redacted] for many reasons.
1. Broad support for Palestinian rights and two state solution. From communist party liberals to HEI and conservative minded ppl.
2. this could cause the collapse of the goverment due to massive protests that are bound to happen in BD.

@Indos does indonesia have the same wording on its passport ? i know they will never recognise [redacted]
 
Doesn't matters which hand you grab your ears?
If a duck looks like a duck, walks like a duck, talks like a duck then ......
It's a duck, Lolzzz
Ppls have Thier own minds to decide what is your agenda?
 
Travelling to Israel still banned: Bangladesh govt
Travelling to Israel still banned: Bangladesh govt


Travelling to Israel with Bangladeshi passports is still banned, said Foreign Ministry today.

As Bangladesh is issuing new e-passports removing words "except Israel" from the line - "This passport is valid for all countries of the world except Israel", several international media outlets published reports saying "Bangladesh lifted ban on travel to Israel".

Even Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel also tweeted welcoming "removal of the ban".

But Foreign Ministry, in a press release today, said, "The ban on travel of Bangladeshi passport holders to Israel remains unchanged. The Government of Bangladesh has not deviated from its position on Israel and Bangladesh remains firm on its longstanding position in this regard."



Bangladesh drops 'except Israel' from passport citing global practice
"The confusion appears to have emanated from the new booklets of E-passports which does not contain the observation "all countries excepting Israel. The removal of the observation has been done to maintain international standard of Bangladeshi e-passports and does not imply any change of Bangladesh's foreign policy towards the Middle East," the press release adds.

The ministry also said, "The Government of Bangladesh has condemned the recent atrocities inflicted upon the civilians by the occupation forces of Israel in al-Aqsa mosque compound and at Gaza. Bangladesh reiterates its principled position concerning the two-State Solution of the Palestine-Israel conflict in light of the UN resolutions recognizing pre-1967 borders and East Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Palestine."

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal denied any diplomatic relations with Israel as Bangladesh has not recognised the country yet.

AK Abdul Momen told media, "There has been no change in Bangladesh's position towards Israel as it still does not recognise Israel. Removing the words 'except Israel' in the new passport does not mean that there has been a change in Bangladesh's position."

"No passport in the world contains such words which are why the changes have been made," he said adding, "Passport is a national identity and it does not reflect foreign policy."

Upon being asked about the issue, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal told bdnews that the rumour found ground after some changes were made to e-passports in order to ensure its "international standards".
 
