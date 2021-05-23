Homo Sapiens
03:08 PM, May 23, 2021 / LAST MODIFIED: 03:33 PM, May 23, 2021
Removing ‘except Israel’ in new passport doesn’t mean Bangladesh’s position changed: Momen
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. File photo
Star Digital Report
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today said there has been no change in Bangladesh's position towards Israel as it still does not recognise Israel, according to UNB.
He said removing the words "except Israel" in the new passport does not mean that there has been a change in Bangladesh's position, the agency said.
Dr Momen made the remarks when his comment was sought on media reports in this regard, UNB added.
The foreign minister said the home ministry saw many passports of other countries around six months ago when new passports were ordered for Bangladesh.
Dr Momen said no passport in the world contains such words which is true. "The changes have been made to maintain global standards," he added.
Passport is a national identity and it does not reflect foreign policy, UNB quoted the foreign minister as saying.
Earlier, Deputy Director General for Asia and the Pacific at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs Gilad Cohen tweeted saying Bangladesh has removed travel ban to Israel.
"Great news! Bangladesh has removed travel ban to Israel. This is a welcome step and I call on the Bangladeshi government to move forward and establish diplomatic ties with Israel so both our peoples could benefit and prosper," he tweeted.
Bangladesh has ruled it out, keeping its position unchanged.
'WORDS REMOVED TO MAINTAIN INTERNATIONAL STANDARD'
Bangladesh has dropped the two words, "except Israel", from the passport as per government decision to maintain international standard, said Major General Md Ayub Chowdhury, director general of Department of Immigration and Passport.
From now on, the new electronic passports or e-passports will mention: "This passport is valid for all countries of the world".
"It has no link with the country's diplomatic relations with any other country," the DG said.
A passport carries someone's identity, he said, adding that "Your passport is used for confirmation of your identity when you go abroad."
"You can travel anywhere if you have visa of that country," he said.
