Removing ‘except Israel’ in new passport doesn’t mean Bangladesh’s position changed: Momen

Removing ‘except Israel’ in new passport doesn’t mean Bangladesh’s position changed: Momen Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today said there has been no change in Bangladesh's position towards Israel as it still does not recognise Israel.

03:08 PM, May 23, 2021 / LAST MODIFIED: 03:33 PM, May 23, 2021Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. File photoForeign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. File photoStar Digital ReportHe said removing the words "except Israel" in the new passport does not mean that there has been a change in Bangladesh's position, the agency said.Dr Momen made the remarks when his comment was sought on media reports in this regard, UNB added.Earlier, Deputy Director General for Asia and the Pacific at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs Gilad Cohen tweeted saying Bangladesh has removed travel ban to Israel."Great news! Bangladesh has removed travel ban to Israel. This is a welcome step and I call on the Bangladeshi government to move forward and establish diplomatic ties with Israel so both our peoples could benefit and prosper," he tweeted.Bangladesh has ruled it out, keeping its position unchanged.Bangladesh has dropped the two words, "except Israel", from the passport as per government decision to maintain international standard, said Major General Md Ayub Chowdhury, director general of Department of Immigration and Passport.From now on, the new electronic passports or e-passports will mention: "This passport is valid for all countries of the world"."It has no link with the country's diplomatic relations with any other country," the DG said.