Removing Customs Duties with Afghanistan

Appointment of Lt. General Asim Munir as COAS will usher in stability in Pakistan. The situation in Afghanistan has changed in our favour last year. Instead of reacting to the incidents on the border, Pakistan should be pro-active and increase economic ties with Afghanistan by removing Customs Duties between the two countries. This will open up the market for Pakistani consumer and durable goods from Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan and Karachi. With the buying power in Pakistan reduced due to inflation, this step would increase the demand for Pakistani goods. We can get fruits and vegetables in return. The transactions can also be completed in local currencies to save foreign exchange. By making economic linkage, we would also be creating an incentive for IEA to control TTP activities.