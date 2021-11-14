What's new

Remove trade war tariffs ahead of Joe Biden-Xi Jinping meeting, US business groups urge

  • Two dozen American business associations call on the US government to remove tariffs and broaden exemptions
  • US-China Business Council-led group says the duties continue to cause economic harm to US businesses, farmers, workers, and families
Jodi Xu Klein

Jodi Xu Klein
+ FOLLOW
Published: 9:00pm, 14 Nov, 2021
1636899120280.png


The business community has been caught in the middle of the US-China trade war in recent years. Photo: EPA-EFE


Two dozen American business associations sent a letter to senior US trade officials on Friday, urging the White House to reduce tariffs on Chinese goods and broaden the scope of import duty exemptions to restore the competitiveness of US businesses.
In the letter, addressed to US trade representative Katherine Tai and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the group urged the administration to remove the tariffs and requested “immediate action to significantly broaden the tariff exclusion process to provide additional relief to Americans”.
