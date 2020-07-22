What's new

saiyan0321

saiyan0321

Parliamentary system has now been enshrined in the constitution of 1973

By Saiyan0321

With the rising incompetence of Federal Governments, both present and past, and the falling standards of governance in general be it Federal governance or Provincial, the people of Pakistan have started wondering whether a change of system will bring to them the long sought after relief. For this purpose an unknown party named “Hum Awam Party” filed a petition in the Supreme Court of Pakistan to order for a referendum to be held on whether the people wanted Presidential system or Parliamentary system. Such a case was filed previously last year and the petition was dismissed.

Social media erupted with many stating that this is an act of the establishment in consolidating its power and to bring back dictatorships whereas an equal number declared that the current system has failed and a proper change in the system is needed for Pakistan to function properly. Conspiracy theorist held that this is part of the forthcoming, yet never to have arrived, change. The question then remains whether the petition can bring forth such a change? And can we ever leave the parliamentary system? The Answer to both is a blunt NO.

For the former, the petition itself tried to create a long road that the Supreme Court of Pakistan, empowered by Article 184 (3) can declare that the system is an infringement of the Fundamental Rights of the people of Pakistan and call for the referendum based on the implementation of those rights. The notion is legally flawed since the said Article does not confer the Supreme Court with the power to bring forth Referendums nor to declare the system itself as an infringement of the Fundamental Rights since the said Article itself creates a limit that the power within 184(3) could be used on the Fundamental Rights enshrined within the Constitution and declaring a system defunct and an infringement on the rights of the people would be to act in a manner outside the borders of the Constitution 1973 which the Supreme Court of Pakistan is not empowered to do. The Supreme Court declared its power in the famous case of Imran Khan and Others vs Election Commissioner of Pakistan and Others PLD 2013 SC 120 where the court held the following

“Thus, in the light of the law laid down in the aforesaid cases, it is clear that this Court, under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, not only has the jurisdiction to pass appropriate orders in the cases involving questions of public importance with reference to enforcement of fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution but is also empowered to ensure fulfillment of the command of the Constitution of holding elections honestly, justly, fairly and in accordance with law.”

So we see that Article 184(3) works within the ambit of the Constitution of Pakistan and declaration of a defunct system would be an act that would be outside the powers of the Constitution. A Supra-Constitutional act is not within the powers of the Supreme Court nor within the powers of the Parliament.

Secondly the act of a Referendum is not something the Supreme Court of Pakistan is empowered with since such a power was under the control of the President in Article 96A but was removed in the 18th Amendment 2010 and is now only located in Article 48 Section 6 which states

“If at any time the Prime Minister considers it necessary to hold a referendum on any matter of national importance, he may refer the matter to a joint sitting of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) and if it is approved in a joint sitting, the Prime Minister may cause such matter to be referred to a referendum in the form of a question that is capable of being answered .by either “Yes” or “No”.”

So the power of such is vested within the Parliament and not within the Supreme Court nor within the Fundamental Rights of the people. The ‘Right to Vote’ and the ‘Right to form Political Parties’ is enshrined but Referendums are not part of the Fundamental Rights. The people who support such an act or revolution need to ask the honorable Prime Minister as to why he hasn’t called for such a Referendum since it is most definitely part of its power to place such a request to the parliament and get the wheels turning.

The judgment of the Supreme Court should be the dismissal of the petition. Now coming to the latter on whether we can leave this system or not. The founding fathers enshrined the Parliamentary system within the famous Objectives Resolution which stated;

“WHEREIN the State shall exercise its powers and authority through the chosen representatives of the people”

The above was interpreted that the executive power shall be vested within the chosen representatives of the people, not a single representative i.e. the President but representatives meaning the parliament which shall hold the executive powers and shall elect amongst themselves people who shall be conferred with such powers and responsibilities i.e. President and Prime Minister. In the landmark case of “State vs Zia Ur Rehman PLD 1972 SC 49” where the Supreme Court of Pakistan held that the Resolution was the grounds for the constitutional framework of the country and it would always have a strong impact on the constitution of the country and it stated that in this case the Resolution had held that the power of the people would be in the hands of the legislative assembly along with the declaration that a court from the legal framework cannot declare that legal framework as defunct or abrogate it entirely since such a court must work within the ambit of the said framework.

The Resolution was made part of the Constitution as Article 2A. The Preamble of the Constitution of 1973 also enshrined the Parliamentary form of democracy with the words

“Do hereby, through our representatives in the National Assembly, adopt, enact and give to ourselves, this Constitution.”

And with that we can see that the representatives of the National Assembly were given the executive powers by the people of Pakistan and this is indeed part of the Preamble and the Preamble is the soul of the constitution since it reveals the mindset of the framers. The Constitution enshrined within itself the parliamentary system.

Now the enshrining of the Parliamentary system through the judgments of the Supreme Court of Pakistan was done in the following cases

Mehmood Khan Achakzai and Others vs Federation of Pakistan and Others PLD 1997 SC 426” which brought forth the question of the basic structure of the 1973 Constitution. The case defined the Objectives Resolution and the Preamble of the Constitution. It held that the structure of the country is based on Parliamentary system and it shall be Parliamentary system blended with the provisions of Islam. The question rose on the powers of the President in line with Article 58(2)(b) where the court held that it did not alter the system itself and only provided a president with executive power with checks and balance which can be found in other parliamentary democracies. The court held that Pakistan was always a parliamentary democracy and created a bar on the legislative that it cannot amend the basic structure of the Constitution 1973 which was Parliamentary democracy, independence of judiciary and Federalism.

“Syed Zafar Ali Shah and Others vs General Pervez Musharraf and Others PLD 2000 SC 869” held the order of the PLD 1997 SC 426 and again held that the system of the state will be parliamentary and barred the legislative on passing any amendment that would change such. The most recent of such a case was PLD 2013 SC 1” which again held that the government structure of the state is Parliamentary and it cannot be changed.



Rather than taking part or giving limelight to such individuals or parties who take action to gain some spotlight, we must all ensure to work together in working with the system and bringing appropriate change from within because the problem in Pakistan is not the system itself but all of us who are a part of it. We await Messiahs and new systems but fail to understand that whether it be Presidential or Parliamentary, it is the people who make the country and in any system, the only ones that can bring proper change are the people through self-introspection and bringing all those that are incompetent or corrupt, be it a politician or military general, to justice by open condemnation of such be it the perpetrator is a politician, bureaucrat, judge or a general.
 
Joe Shearer

Joe Shearer

saiyan0321 said:
@jaibi @WAJsal @Jungibaaz

@Joe Shearer how have your courts defined the system within India? are there any cases where such a question was raised.

@Moonlight
I honestly don't know. I do know of the three cases wherein the Supreme Court identified and held as inviolable the basic structure of the constitution, but I can't say offhand whether it spoke about the basic form of democracy in the clear way that you have summarised the situation.

If you give me a couple of days, I will find out. Another alternative is to write to //an eminent person whose name and e-mail id I can share with you privately//, and ask: he is widely acknowledged as an authority on constitutional law.
 
I forgot to congratulate you on your lucid exposition of the subject. Very, very informative and leading to many insights. Thanks.
 
saiyan0321

saiyan0321

Joe Shearer said:
I honestly don't know. I do know of the three cases wherein the Supreme Court identified and held as inviolable the basic structure of the constitution, but I can't say offhand whether it spoke about the basic form of democracy in the clear way that you have summarised the situation.

If you give me a couple of days, I will find out. Another alternative is to write to //an eminent person whose name and e-mail id I can share with you privately//, and ask: he is widely acknowledged as an authority on constitutional law.
I would appreciate that. You can share it with me privately. I would love to talk to him. The three you have introduced me to are amazing so i have no doubt on the fourth. Raza is ever so helpful as he sends me some amazing books. I am forever grateful to him in more ways than one. Yaseer and his legal articulation is amazing and Usman is a class of his own. Every week i place a question of Islamic knowledge or history and he answers me with no hesitation and i am eternally grateful for his insight. In these days who has time to give long answers to people so such an effort indeed deserves gratitude.
Joe Shearer said:
I forgot to congratulate you on your lucid exposition of the subject. Very, very informative and leading to many insights. Thanks.
No thank you for the appreciation. I truly appreciate it.
 
saiyan0321 said:
Raza is ever so helpful as he sends me some amazing books. I am forever grateful to him in more ways than one. Yaseer and his legal articulation is amazing and Usman is a class of his own. Every week i place a question of Islamic knowledge or history and he answers me with no hesitation and i am eternally grateful for his insight.
Raza is generous to an extent that I cannot reveal without seriously embarrassing him. My only quibble with him is that he was far too generous, far too permissive with the Hindutvavadi trolls who started climbing into PakTeaHouse. Finally, as I told you, we decamped, seven or eight of us (three, to start with, Gorki and Usman being the other two) and set up insaniyat, which had its day. Yasser has always had the upper hand over me, because on one infamous occasion, I misinterpreted what he had written and piled onto him; it was terrible when I read the concerned passage and realised that he had intended something completely harmless. Usman is truly in a class of his own; his only difficulty is his extreme sensitivity. He is a fountain of information on Islamic history; his Islamic knowledge is intimately wrapped up in the historical unfolding of doctrine. Amazing.

I am only sorry that I can't introduce you to Raza Rumi, who is an order of magnitude above Raza (our Raza). After the attempt on his life, and his sense of guilt at his driver's death in that incident, he went away to the US, and I have completely lost touch.

Let me write to the Professor, explaining the circumstances; as you may imagine, he is a carefully watched figure, being who he is, and it should not embarrass him in the eyes of those monkeys in Delhi, who are waiting for a chance to attack him. If he had been in his substantive post as Registrar of the famous university in UP, he would have been in hot water by now. That two-legged animal Yogi Adityanath is a beast out of control.

I'll get back.
 
Not only this but supreme court in one of its land mark judgment in the case of Zafar Ali Shah Vs. Federation of Pakistan has laid the principal that Constitution of Pakistan is Supreme law and its basic structure or features which are
  • Independence of Judicary,
  • Parliamentary form Governance,
  • Islamic Provisions and
  • Federalism
could not be altered even by Parliament.

Therefore Parliament does not enjoy unlimited freedom nor it can exercises its power against the basic structure of constitution so even power to held the Referendum is bestowed to the Parliament by the constitution itself, the same power could not be exercised against the basic structure of constitution or in simple terms Parliament could not held referendum in favour of Presidential form of Governance or against the Parliamentary form of Governance, this would be beyond the mandate given to Parliament by the constitution
 
saiyan0321 said:
Parliamentary system has now been enshrined in the constitution of 1973

By Saiyan0321

With the rising incompetence of Federal Governments, both present and past, and the falling standards of governance in general be it Federal governance or Provincial, the people of Pakistan have started wondering whether a change of system will bring to them the long sought after relief. For this purpose an unknown party named “Hum Awam Party” filed a petition in the Supreme Court of Pakistan to order for a referendum to be held on whether the people wanted Presidential system or Parliamentary system. Such a case was filed previously last year and the petition was dismissed.

Social media erupted with many stating that this is an act of the establishment in consolidating its power and to bring back dictatorships whereas an equal number declared that the current system has failed and a proper change in the system is needed for Pakistan to function properly. Conspiracy theorist held that this is part of the forthcoming, yet never to have arrived, change. The question then remains whether the petition can bring forth such a change? And can we ever leave the parliamentary system? The Answer to both is a blunt NO.



For the former, the petition itself tried to create a long road that the Supreme Court of Pakistan, empowered by Article 184 (3) can declare that the system is an infringement of the Fundamental Rights of the people of Pakistan and call for the referendum based on the implementation of those rights. The notion is legally flawed since the said Article does not confer the Supreme Court with the power to bring forth Referendums nor to declare the system itself as an infringement of the Fundamental Rights since the said Article itself creates a limit that the power within 184(3) could be used on the Fundamental Rights enshrined within the Constitution and declaring a system defunct and an infringement on the rights of the people would be to act in a manner outside the borders of the Constitution 1973 which the Supreme Court of Pakistan is not empowered to do. The Supreme Court declared its power in the famous case of Imran Khan and Others vs Election Commissioner of Pakistan and Others PLD 2013 SC 120 where the court held the following

“Thus, in the light of the law laid down in the aforesaid cases, it is clear that this Court, under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, not only has the jurisdiction to pass appropriate orders in the cases involving questions of public importance with reference to enforcement of fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution but is also empowered to ensure fulfillment of the command of the Constitution of holding elections honestly, justly, fairly and in accordance with law.”

So we see that Article 184(3) works within the ambit of the Constitution of Pakistan and declaration of a defunct system would be an act that would be outside the powers of the Constitution. A Supra-Constitutional act is not within the powers of the Supreme Court nor within the powers of the Parliament.



Secondly the act of a Referendum is not something the Supreme Court of Pakistan is empowered with since such a power was under the control of the President in Article 96A but was removed in the 18th Amendment 2010 and is now only located in Article 48 Section 6 which states

“If at any time the Prime Minister considers it necessary to hold a referendum on any matter of national importance, he may refer the matter to a joint sitting of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) and if it is approved in a joint sitting, the Prime Minister may cause such matter to be referred to a referendum in the form of a question that is capable of being answered .by either “Yes” or “No”.”

So the power of such is vested within the Parliament and not within the Supreme Court nor within the Fundamental Rights of the people. The ‘Right to Vote’ and the ‘Right to form Political Parties’ is enshrined but Referendums are not part of the Fundamental Rights. The people who support such an act or revolution need to ask the honorable Prime Minister as to why he hasn’t called for such a Referendum since it is most definitely part of its power to place such a request to the parliament and get the wheels turning.

The judgment of the Supreme Court should be the dismissal of the petition. Now coming to the latter on whether we can leave this system or not. The founding fathers enshrined the Parliamentary system within the famous Objectives Resolution which stated;

“WHEREIN the State shall exercise its powers and authority through the chosen representatives of the people”

The above was interpreted that the executive power shall be vested within the chosen representatives of the people, not a single representative i.e. the President but representatives meaning the parliament which shall hold the executive powers and shall elect amongst themselves people who shall be conferred with such powers and responsibilities i.e. President and Prime Minister. In the landmark case of “State vs Zia Ur Rehman PLD 1972 SC 49” where the Supreme Court of Pakistan held that the Resolution was the grounds for the constitutional framework of the country and it would always have a strong impact on the constitution of the country and it stated that in this case the Resolution had held that the power of the people would be in the hands of the legislative assembly along with the declaration that a court from the legal framework cannot declare that legal framework as defunct or abrogate it entirely since such a court must work within the ambit of the said framework.

The Resolution was made part of the Constitution as Article 2A. The Preamble of the Constitution of 1973 also enshrined the Parliamentary form of democracy with the words

“Do hereby, through our representatives in the National Assembly, adopt, enact and give to ourselves, this Constitution.”

And with that we can see that the representatives of the National Assembly were given the executive powers by the people of Pakistan and this is indeed part of the Preamble and the Preamble is the soul of the constitution since it reveals the mindset of the framers. The Constitution enshrined within itself the parliamentary system.

Now the enshrining of the Parliamentary system through the judgments of the Supreme Court of Pakistan was done in the following cases

Mehmood Khan Achakzai and Others vs Federation of Pakistan and Others PLD 1997 SC 426” which brought forth the question of the basic structure of the 1973 Constitution. The case defined the Objectives Resolution and the Preamble of the Constitution. It held that the structure of the country is based on Parliamentary system and it shall be Parliamentary system blended with the provisions of Islam. The question rose on the powers of the President in line with Article 58(2)(b) where the court held that it did not alter the system itself and only provided a president with executive power with checks and balance which can be found in other parliamentary democracies. The court held that Pakistan was always a parliamentary democracy and created a bar on the legislative that it cannot amend the basic structure of the Constitution 1973 which was Parliamentary democracy, independence of judiciary and Federalism.

“Syed Zafar Ali Shah and Others vs General Pervez Musharraf and Others PLD 2000 SC 869” held the order of the PLD 1997 SC 426 and again held that the system of the state will be parliamentary and barred the legislative on passing any amendment that would change such. The most recent of such a case was PLD 2013 SC 1” which again held that the government structure of the state is Parliamentary and it cannot be changed.

Rather than taking part or giving limelight to such individuals or parties who take action to gain some spotlight, we must all ensure to work together in working with the system and bringing appropriate change from within because the problem in Pakistan is not the system itself but all of us who are a part of it. We await Messiahs and new systems but fail to understand that whether it be Presidential or Parliamentary, it is the people who make the country and in any system, the only ones that can bring proper change are the people through self-introspection and bringing all those that are incompetent or corrupt, be it a politician or military general, to justice by open condemnation of such be it the perpetrator is a politician, bureaucrat, judge or a general.
Bro try to get your articles published in main stream printmedia of Pakistan, you really write good articles
 
saiyan0321 said:
Rather than taking part or giving limelight to such individuals or parties who take action to gain some spotlight, we must all ensure to work together in working with the system and bringing appropriate change from within because the problem in Pakistan is not the system itself but all of us who are a part of it. We await Messiahs and new systems but fail to understand that whether it be Presidential or Parliamentary, it is the people who make the country and in any system, the only ones that can bring proper change are the people through self-introspection and bringing all those that are incompetent or corrupt, be it a politician or military general, to justice by open condemnation of such be it the perpetrator is a politician, bureaucrat, judge or a general.
Couldn't agree more with your concluding remarks. I've held the same in response to those advocating a presidential system while deploring the ills of the current system. They're never able to answer sufficiently when asked to elaborate how the alternative will rid us of the problems in the current system, nor can they effectively point out what inherent flaws of the parliamentary system they think is the basis for the issues they raise. IMO, a small portion of people who think this way are frustrated and they're unwittingly bemoaning the fact the that we have a country and a current state of affairs that is multi-polar in its power structure, and requires a degree of decentralization and checks on power. This type of thought is also wont to default to the simplistic notion that we're better off with no civilian rule at all.
 
Jungibaaz said:
Couldn't agree more with your concluding remarks. I've held the same in response to those advocating a presidential system while deploring the ills of the current system. They're never able to answer sufficiently when asked to elaborate how the alternative will rid us of the problems in the current system, nor can they effectively point out what inherent flaws of the parliamentary system they think is the basis for the issues they raise. IMO, a small portion of people who think this way are frustrated and they're unwittingly bemoaning the fact the that we have a country and a current state of affairs that is multi-polar in its power structure, and requires a degree of decentralization and checks on power. This type of thought is aso wont to default to the simplistic notion that we're better off with no civilian rule at all.
I could not agree more with the bold part.
Absolutely correct and the most interesting factor here is that a Presidential system, such we see in other democratic nations, is based on proper democracy and is home to checks and balances. The concept of 'Separation of Powers' is very much enshrined and the President is not all powerful and the most greatest highlight of that is the fact that a US president is not empowered to enter into any treaty that is not ratified first by the Congress and the courts in US can strike down any law that they feel is against the fundamental structure of the constitution or impacts the fundamental rights of the people and the most famous landmark case would be 'Marbury vs Madison 1806' where the court asserted their power through Judicial Review and till now have struck down nearly 200 legislation, declaring them as unconstitutional. So the beacon of Presidential system aka the US is home to such separation of powers similar to the separation we witness in our parliamentary system. Even if we adopt the entire system of the US, the President will not be empowered to, say, declare Karachi as a province or meddle in provincial affairs just as the US president cant meddle in state affairs.

I believe that people that speak about presidential system often use it as a camouflage to hide their intention that they desire dictatorial rule however since they are aware that wishing for dictators would not just make themselves look foolish in political matters but also make themselves a laughing stock in front of everyone. To avoid such a response they declare the system defunct and use this term as a means to wish for benevolent dictators and these characters either have little stake in the political future of the country or are assured that whether dictatorial or political, it will not impact them. They berate checks and balances and look down upon decentralization without realizing that the structure of the country demands such a nature and it was lack of decentralization that played the largest role in the events of 1971 and you know what, people ignore what happened next in 1972. Bangladesh got formed, takes the entire limelight but the centralized structure had created such fissures that by the dawn of 1972, every single province was vying for separation with movements rising left and right and it was the events of 1972 that had the most impact in creating a more decentralized constitution in 1973 in contrast to the centralized constitutions of 1956 and 1962.

Centralization has always been opposed and it has always created a predatory impact on the country where the central power completely sucked the country dry. One simply has to look the governance and legal history of Azad Kashmir from 1949-1974 to understand what such rule does. The founding father of Azad Kashmir Sardar Ibrahim was so sick of being run form centralized center through a ministry that he rebelled in a very strong fashion in 1950s.

Such people who wish for dictators and to be run through selected ministries are themselves delusional. They cant answer because in their mind the problem is not the feudal structure or lack of democratic awareness but in separation of power and decentralization.
 
Brass Knuckles

Yes it is possible. Pakistan is already semi presidential no law can be passed with out the approval of the president of Pakistan. Change election procedure of the president of Pakistan and abolish cabinet it would become presidential system.
This parliamentary system is copied from UK. They have parliamentary system because UK is not fully democratic they have a queen as head of state. They don't need an elected head of state. Pakistan needs an elected head of state like other democracies.
Presidential system is real democracy because a common man can vote for the presidential candidate of his choice and can also elect his favorite MNA
 
Brass Knuckles

Jungibaaz said:
They're never able to answer sufficiently when asked to elaborate how the alternative will rid us of the problems in the current system,
Presidential system is real democracy. In presidential system I can directly vote for my favorite presidential candidate and MNA candidate. In Parliamentary system you need the support of 100 to 150 MNAs for becoming PM and in presidential system you need the support of millions of people for becoming president. Presidential system is fully democratic and parliamentary system is semi democratic because it is copied from a country which has a queen as head of state and no law can be passed without her approval. Iska siwa koi khas difference nhi ha parliamentary and presidential system main.
 
Brass Knuckles said:
Presidential system is real democracy. In presidential system I can directly vote for my favorite presidential candidate and MNA candidate. In Parliamentary system you need the support of 100 to 150 MNAs for becoming PM and in presidential system you need the support of millions of people for becoming president. Presidential system is fully democratic and parliamentary system is semi democratic because it is copied from a country which has a queen as head of state and no law can be passed without her approval. Iska siwa koi khas difference nhi ha parliamentary and presidential system main.
I think that a lot of the time people advocating a Presidential system in Pakistan are misreading how each system works when it's truly democratic and what the differences are; I mean to really say that we are looking at the current perceived failings of the parliamentary system incorrectly, hence prescribing the Presidential system as a solution for said perceived failings. Both these systems are examples of representative democracy, direct democracy (Athenian democracy) doesn't even allow for election of representatives, be they PMs, or MPs, or indeed Presidents. Direct democracy favours sortition and similar means of elevating to citizens to authority as opposed to elections. So really what we are talking about is how to arrange and distribute power within a representative democracy, and people cite a more efficient executive in the President when they promote this system, but Presidents in most systems lack the legislative powers Prime Ministers have. They can be less accountable and more independent, true, but also their purview is therefore necessarily limited by an equivalent amount. And even then, it is not without any accountability either.

So while I can agree that Presidential systems have some merits, the man you vote for will be the head of government, however even that in a democratic system does not mean that a democratic President has all the authority. He himself can be elected even marginally by an electoral college, but he's not the supreme authority. Take the US' system as an example. The executive branch (President) is just one of three, the others are the Legislative branch (Congress), and the Judicial (Supreme Court). And the President is not free to do as he wants, his legislative (law making ability) is nil without Congress, and indeed both Congress' lower and upper houses and the Supreme Court check and balance the power of the president. The President can veto legislation but can't create his own, he can appoint Judges among other presidential appointments, but both his appointments can be vetoed by Congress (Legislature), and also his presidential veto can be vetoed by Congress. He can, if he breaks the law or violates the constitution also be impeached.

So if you want to have a democratic Presidential system, fine, you can have one. But not without checks and balances, otherwise you're asking for a heap of political strife somewhere down the line if the executive branch can't be checked. In Pakistan, my reservation with a Presidential system is too much centralization of power, and that historically, a sort of undemocratic Presidential system has been used by dictators to deprive Pakistan of democratic self-rule.

Therefore you need to ask yourself the following questions and apply the following comments before arriving at what sort of system you want and what distribution of power it should manifest:
  • What specifically are the failings of the current systems and how do you propose to remedy them in a Presidential system?
  • Do you want a Presidential system that is democratic, or do you want a more powerful, less inept executive?
  • If the answer to the above is that you want a more powerful executive as an answer to the problems you currently see, your comment about a Presidential system being more democratic is not applicable.
  • Actually what a lot of people are inadvertently advocating is a more draconian executive, even if the process of electing him remains democratic, the system is still more authoritarian.
  • Is the sort of Presidential system you want truly democratic? If so, where do you draw the checks and balances?
Once the above is hashed out, we can re-examine whether a Presidential system is truly better, or even marginally better, let alone whether it's a fix for the problems we may perceive in the current system. As said elsewhere and before, I'm not against a Presidential system, I have yet to be properly convinced by those calling for one. I would happily hear the arguments, as there could be a case to be made.

@saiyan0321
 
