Remote areas Improvement

Asim Saleem Bajwa
@AsimSBajwa
Integrate Remote areas:
PM emphasised focus on earlier neglected areas
.
Out of approved 18, 3 border markets approved as pilot project
;Mand&Gabd in Balochistan
ShaheedanoDan in KP,
They will transform local economies, check smuggling & formalise trade with neighbours
12:38 AM · Sep 22, 2020
