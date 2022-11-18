What's new

Remittences fall 15% year of year showing better opportunities at home. Dar sahab

Screenshot_20221118_120627.jpg



This is good news. Seems people no longer want to go to work out of country or send money home as poverty has dramatically decreased.

Pakistan inshallah moving

@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Decreasing exports will help local inflation as we can have local surplus while decreasing remittances will decrease our dependence on foreign remittences.


CAD is still not very high as we have slummed machinery imports by 50% saving us alot of money

Who said 15% growth isnt possible

Nawaz sharif has proven he can achieve 15% growth(negative it may be) in both exports and remittences.

Although i hope the TTs from sharif family go up
 

