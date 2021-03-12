What's new

Remittances surge 24% to $2.26b

KARACHI:
The flow of workers’ remittances into Pakistan remained strong at above $2 billion for the ninth successive month in February 2021, which helped the government maintain the country’s foreign currency reserves at stable levels and strengthened its capacity to make international payments smoothly.
The country received remittances worth $2.26 billion in February, which was 24% higher than $1.82 billion in the same month of previous year.
On a month-on-month basis, the inflows remained stable during the month under review compared to January 2021, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday.
Cumulatively, in the first eight months (July-February) of the current fiscal year, the remittances grew 24% to $18.74 billion compared to $15.10 billion in the same period of last year.
“Remittances, sent home by overseas Pakistanis, are slightly higher by $50-100 million than the expectations for February,” a leading bank’s head of remittances department told The Express Tribune.
“Remittances for the full fiscal year 2020-21 will be close to $28 billion,” he estimated.
Earlier in January, the central bank revised up its projection for remittances to $24-25 billion in FY21. The country had received record high remittances of $23.10 billion in the preceding fiscal year.
The strong inflows have beaten a couple-of-month-old forecast by local and global research houses including Moody’s Investors Service in which they had anticipated a notable drop in remittances during January-June 2021.
With this, the uncertain period regarding likely drop in remittances came to an end as inflows in the remaining four months (March-June) of FY21 were expected to grow further due to the upcoming fasting month of Ramazan in April and Eidul Fitr in May.
“Remittances peak in months when Ramazan and Eid fall every year,” the banker said.
The first 10-day pattern of remittances inflow in the ongoing month of April stood notably strong. “This suggests the remittances may surpass $2.40 billion in April,” he added.

The remittances have remained strong over $2 billion a month due to crushing of illegal hawala-hundi system of sending remittances to homeland from abroad amid partial suspension of international flights during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The currency smugglers used to travel through the flights, he said.

Covid-19, however, still remains a big challenge for the world. It holds the potential to impact flow of remittances from developed countries to emerging economies like Pakistan, he said.
On the other hand, continued recovery from the pandemic would help reopen global economies and improve flows of remittances to Pakistan.
He said that the drop in Covid-19 cases has already extended its support in reviving international oil prices, which is good for the oil exporting countries in Middle East like Saudi Arabia and UAE where around 70% of the estimated total nine million Pakistanis expatriates live and send remittances from.
“I was surprised to note that some 25,000-30,000 people were still going every month from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia alone to work there during the pandemic,” he said, adding that the number of Pakistanis going abroad to earn their bread and butter can be increased significantly if the government rolls out a financial support program for them.
“If the central bank asks commercial banks to introduce a subsidised loan package of up to Rs500,000 for the people going aboard for job purposes…would not only reduce cost of financing to people, but would also convince more people to go abroad and help the country attract higher remittances,” he said.
“Covid has helped Pakistan come to know its actual potential of remittances receipts. We should learn lessons from this and should not allow currency smugglers to reorganise in the good days ahead,” he said.
The central bank said “policy measures undertaken by the government and SBP to encourage inflows through formal channels, limited cross border travel due to Covid-19, medical expenses and altruistic transfers to Pakistan amidst the pandemic, and orderly exchange market conditions contributed to this sustained rise in workers’ remittances.”
The country’s foreign currency reserves remains stable at 13-month high of $13 billion which are enough to finance imports for three months.
Country-wise remittances
Pakistanis sent 4% higher remittances at $533 million from Saudi Arabia in February compared to $513 million in the same month of last year. The non-resident Pakistanis also dispatched 4% higher remittances from UAE at $488 million in the month under review compared to $468 million in the corresponding month of the previous year.
The expatriates sent $349 million from the United Kingdom, showing a growth of 101% compared to $174 million remitted in February 2020. Meanwhile, remittances from USA rose 53% to $211 million compared to $138 million.
Remittances from other parts of the world also remained stable or improved in February.

And there are still Pakistanis in Pakistan (those butthurts too poor to get a fancy Euro visa) hating on us West Pakistani denying us the right to speak about Pakistan.
 
Some posters here on PDF and I had some real life discussions about that topic as well. They take our strong currency but say that we are not real Pakistanis. This is unfair!
 
Iltutmish said:
Some posters here on PDF and I had some real life discussions about that topic as well. They take our strong currency but say that we are not real Pakistanis. This is unfair!
Can you provide evidence of that?... I'm not sure if you are just presenting anecdotal evidence or something more quantitative.
 
Iltutmish said:
Some posters here on PDF and I had some real life discussions about that topic as well. They take our strong currency but say that we are not real Pakistanis. This is unfair!
Bro, no offence here, but I think the remittance are mostly sent by Pakistani citizen that mostly work in Middle East. They will come back to Pakistan since Gulf countries also dont have liberal immigration law to allow them to be their citizen.

On the other hand, I think, second generation Pakistani living in the West dont send remittance to Pakistan anymore since their family have already been settled in Western countries.
 
Indos said:
Bro, no offence here, but I think the remittance are mostly sent by Pakistani citizen that mostly work in Middle East. They will come back to Pakistan since Gulf countries also dont have liberal immigration law to allow them to be their citizen.

On the other hand, I think, second generation Pakistani living in the West dont send remittance to Pakistan anymore since their family have already been settled in Western countries.
This is a 8 months figure, will be about 28 billion USD for the year 2021.

Remittances jump by 24pc to $18.7bn in 8MFY21

Remittances jump by 24pc to $18.7bn in 8MFY21

Indos said:
On the other hand, I think, second generation Pakistani living in the West dont send remittance to Pakistan anymore since their family have already been settled in Western countries.
thats not completely true. many send money to Pakistani charities. i know second generation pakistanis in my family that regularly send decent sums of money for charity and mainly to help poor girls get married. i send some money too, but my mom and aunt (both in Pakistan) handles who to give it to and i never come into contact with the recipient. if anything, in my personal experience, more of us are sending more to Pakistan ever since Imran Khan became PM.
 
PakistaniAtBahrain said:
thats not completely true. many send money to Pakistani charities. i know second generation pakistanis in my family that regularly send decent sums of money for charity and mainly to help poor girls get married. i send some money too, but my mom and aunt (both in Pakistan) handles who to give it to and i never come into contact with the recipient. if anything, in my personal experience, more of us are sending more to Pakistan ever since Imran Khan became PM.
Yup, you are right, but main component of that remittance comes from a single guy who work in Gulf and also Western countries who dont bring their families to live with them in the foreign country that they are currently residing.

Giving some money for charities is different with feeding your families in Pakistan and also pay for their kids education. Take example from my father who had some years working in Saudi Arabia, he send huge amount of money every month since my mother also dont work. He just spend the money in Saudi for his essential needs like housing, food, and others while most of the money he earned will be sent to Indonesia.

Man, I still remember when I went to Airport to see my father come back and he has prepared for all of his kids presents from Saudi......

Not Harry Potter Lego of course, but general Lego, dont find any in Google anymore
1615427913390.png
 
I know every since Covid Started I have to send funds home normally helping out someone in my family
I would imagine same is case for Many Pakistani families
 
