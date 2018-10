Yeh. My father left in early 1960s for education and then settled in UK. You know I always wonder how many Pakistani's have left from Chaklala, the old Islamabad airport. Must be in millions. I think they ought to erect a memorial there. I saw such a memorial in Galway port from where millions of Irish migrants left their country during 1900s to America. Something like that is needed in Pakistan also. A memorial to millions who landed in alien soil, suffered, worked hard cut off from their parents and families. Eventually establish and raising their families in strange lands. That is lot of sacrifice. When my dad went to visit Pakistan and preparing to leave the village my grandad pointed towards the kabbirstan and said "meet me there when you come back".

