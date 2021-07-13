What's new

Remittances reach highest ever level of $ 29.4bn in FY2020-21, up 27% YOY

1626156004820.png


27% growth thanks to COVID travel restriction. June growth YOY was 9%. If this hold up then this year Pakistan will receive around $32-33b.

Huge increase from UK and USA.

1626156313352.png
 
27% growth thanks to COVID travel restriction. June growth YOY was 9%. If this hold up then this year Pakistan will receive around $32-33b.

Huge increase from UK and USA.

Most of the increase in remittance from UK is because of me.
I send shitload of money to Pakistan this year. :sarcastic:
No Kidding.

Impressive progress, if it continues , coupled with increase in Export, specially value added export rather than grain and fruit & veg, a curb on import, Pakistan would be out of the woods and on the path of progress.

This is progress. Not "I have build Motorway, Rapid Bus, Commuter trains line, etc." Not telling that how much i pocketed in the process. :mad:
 
