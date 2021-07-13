Remittances reach highest ever level of $ 29.4bn in FY2020-21, up 27% YOY

hydrabadi_arab
27% growth thanks to COVID travel restriction. June growth YOY was 9%. If this hold up then this year Pakistan will receive around $32-33b.
Huge increase from UK and USA.
