Remittances drop further 7.4% in October​

According to data from the Bangladesh Bank, expatriate Bangladeshis sent $1.52 billion home in October, which decreased 7.4% from the same month last year and 1% from SeptemberTribune DeskNovember 1, 2022 9:05 PMIn October, remittances declined further, increasing the pressure on the government to control its macroeconomy in the face of dwindling foreign exchange reserves.According to data from the Bangladesh Bank, expatriate Bangladeshis sent $1.52 billion home in October, which decreased 7.4% from the same month last year and 1% from September. Since August, the inflow has been on a downward trend, posing a threat to the overall economic stability of the country, according to a central bank official.The first four months of the current fiscal year have witnessed a 2.03% year-over-year decline in remittances, falling to $7.19 billion.