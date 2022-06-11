What's new

Remittances down in May from last month and last year

So looks like Dawn is trying to bury the news but remittances are down significantly this May from last month and indeed from last year. This govt is in trouble. They will not be able to keep remittances at same level as PTI.

May 2022:- $2.332bn
Compared to

April 2022:- $3.125bn
May 2021:- $2.506bn

They should be panicking but instead trying to put spin on it that oh it’s still above 2 bn$. What nonsense

www.dawn.com

Record $28.4bn remittances

Inflow shows an increase of 6.3pc over the same period last year; May's remittances much lower than April's inflow.
www.dawn.com

KARACHI: Pakistan received a record over $28 billion in remittances during the first 11 months of the outgoing fiscal year, showing an increase of 6.3 per cent over the same period last year.

However, the inflow in May was much lower than in April while it was even less than the remittances sent in May 2021. The overseas Pakistanis remitted $2.332bn in May compared to a record monthly figure of $3.125bn in the preceding month. The inflow in May 2021 was $2.506bn.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Friday that the remittances during July-May FY22 were $28.4bn compared to $26.7bn in the same period of last year.

In terms of growth, remittances in May decreased by 25.4pc on a month-on-month basis and 6.9pc on a year-on-year basis, largely reflecting the usual seasonal post-Eid decline and associated long holiday, noted the central bank.

At $2.3bn in May, workers’ remittances have continued to remain above the $2bn mark since June 2020, said the SBP. Remittances in May were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($542 million), the United Arab Emirates ($435m), the United Kingdom ($354m) and the United States of America ($233m).

The highest remittances of about $7.059 billion were received from Saudi Arabia during the July-May period. Inflows from the UK and US grew 8.5pc and 18.5pc to $4.025bn and $2.8bn, respectively.
 
I hate when I now have to send money home for family maintenance. I already cancelled plans to open Roshan Digital account.

But I am never sending money for any investments anymore like property etc. Infact have put up my existing property on a flash sale to get out of my investments from this unstable country for good.

I know more dollars will flow out this way. But I am done with these 'mili naghmey' because the elite themselves invest abroad so why have we been investing in pakistan 🤦‍♂️
 
If you’re going to open an RDA, open it in PKR instead of dollars.
Easier that way

Send only for family…..investment ka koi faida nahi jab ye chor sab kuch imf ko de deinge
Still too high and expensive properties here despite country being pretty much nearing default
Bas family maintenance kero. Baqi sab rehne do, do some charity
 

