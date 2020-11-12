Remittances and Roshan Digital Accounts

fitpOsitive said: Our strategy is like : we will not setup gateway exchanges for money exchange. We will not stream line our processes in Pakistan so that international vendors can sell their things in Pakistan easily or we can sell our goods internationally easily.

No, business is not our priority, begging is. Click to expand...

I donot think this is begging. Its a win-win situation for all. An overseas pakistani can open account digitally in pakistan. And through this account invest in PSX and Naya pakistan cert (its like National Saving Scheme aka Qoomi bachat).With this account, the individual can use his/her funds directly instead of depending on relatives. (ike paying school fees, Elec/gas bills, taxes, .........)From my point of view, its just facilitation for overseas pakistani.The profit rates offered by Naya Pakistan Certificates are good. My sister is an expat. She is amazed by such safe investment / return.