Remittance flows worldwide in 2017

$148,489,000,000 in remittances was sent from United States to other countries in 2017.



Top 5 countries remittances were sent to:



3. India: $11,715,000,000

4. Philippines: $11,099,000,000

5. Vietnam: $7,735,000,000



Incoming remittances





$6,621,000,000 in remittances was sent to United States from other countries in 2017





1. Mexico: $1,774,000,000

2. Canada: $662,000,000

3. United Kingdom: $465,000,000

4. Germany: $307,000,000

5. Australia: $188,000,000



China



Outgoing remittances





$2,828,000,000 in remittances was sent from China to other countries in 2017.



Top 5 countries remittances were sent to:

1. Philippines: $536,000,000

2. South Korea: $523,000,000

3. Japan: $295,000,000

4. France: $193,000,000

5. Brazil: $156,000,000

$63,860,000,000 in remittances was sent to China from other countries in 2017.

$5,710,000,000 in remittances was sent from India to other countries in 2017.



$68,968,000,000 in remittances was sent to India from other countries in 2017.



$4,737,000,000 in remittances was sent from Turkey to other countries in 2017.



$1,045,000,000 in remittances was sent to Turkey from other countries in 2017.



$296,000,000 in remittances was sent from Iran to other countries in 2017.



$1,379,000,000 in remittances was sent to Iran from other countries in 2017.



$367,000,000 in remittances was sent from Pakistan to other countries in 2017.



$19,665,000,000 in remittances was sent to Pakistan from other countries in 2017.



$2,113,000,000 in remittances was sent from Bangladesh to other countries in 2017.

$13,469,000,000 in remittances was sent to Bangladesh from other countries in 2017.