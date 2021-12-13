Remittance down to 2.35 billion dollar in month of Nov 21 and expect CAD to between 2.8 billion to 3 billion in Nov.

Remittances usually increase before 2 Eids/Ramazan and during the month of December which is considered as the wedding month. Last 15 days of december(+15 days of January) is the time of the year when a lot of weddings happen in Pakistan especially in South which is warmer region. It allows people to wear some warmer clothes/suits etc which you usually cannot wear in other months. Also, winter vacations. A lot of people send money to Pakistan to their relatives for weddings and a lot of Pakistanis travel to Pakistan to spend vacations and attend weddings bringing with them a lot of cash.



My point, our remittances this and next month will be high. Afterwards, there is going to be a break till Choti Eid which I think will be in April and Bari Eid which will be in July.