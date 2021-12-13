What's new

Remittance down to 2.35 billion dollar in month of Nov 21 and expect CAD to between 2.8 billion to 3 billion in Nov.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1470449243676504072

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1470449261569626118

Remittances are slowing down not because of Travel ease but it is because people are paniced and have started saving or according to Shaukat Tarin "People are converting there saving into dollars because SBP failed to control devaluation, which is also the reason of devaluation and panic in the market" Shaukat tarin


In short, People have give up and now market has stopped trusting PTI has 6 months was a bluff.
 
Remittances usually increase before 2 Eids/Ramazan and during the month of December which is considered as the wedding month. Last 15 days of december(+15 days of January) is the time of the year when a lot of weddings happen in Pakistan especially in South which is warmer region. It allows people to wear some warmer clothes/suits etc which you usually cannot wear in other months. Also, winter vacations. A lot of people send money to Pakistan to their relatives for weddings and a lot of Pakistanis travel to Pakistan to spend vacations and attend weddings bringing with them a lot of cash.

My point, our remittances this and next month will be high. Afterwards, there is going to be a break till Choti Eid which I think will be in April and Bari Eid which will be in July.
 
