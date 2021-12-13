Remittance down to 2.35 billion dollar in month of Nov 21 and expect CAD to between 2.8 billion to 3 billion in Nov.
Remittances are slowing down not because of Travel ease but it is because people are paniced and have started saving or according to Shaukat Tarin "People are converting there saving into dollars because SBP failed to control devaluation, which is also the reason of devaluation and panic in the market" Shaukat tarin
In short, People have give up and now market has stopped trusting PTI has 6 months was a bluff.
Remittances are slowing down not because of Travel ease but it is because people are paniced and have started saving or according to Shaukat Tarin "People are converting there saving into dollars because SBP failed to control devaluation, which is also the reason of devaluation and panic in the market" Shaukat tarin
In short, People have give up and now market has stopped trusting PTI has 6 months was a bluff.