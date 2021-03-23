Reminder: FM's press conference at Abu Dhabi in December 2020

So merely two months after this presser, Pakistan and India have publically decided to make peace, with gradual steps in loosening hostility. However, it was just in December, when SMQ revealed that India was planning another farcical strike and had sought approval from its "partners". No doubt that things came to a head then and the choice for the two sides was either a direct confrontation or negotiations to de-escalate. With the location of choice being the UAE, where SMQ delivered the news - this does add some credence to the recent reports of UAE brokering the slight revival in ties.Not being privy to further info, but reading between the lines, it's clear that India being the aggressor, has stepped down once again. Why it has done so, is open to question - it was India threatening to attack and it turned out to be all bluster. Seems like both sides have made some concessions, in terms of press releases and the tone and language against one another being slightly more conciliatory. Given this context, this "peace" is essentially a forced one from both sides, as it seems to have averted a major conflict rather than the beginning of an all encompassing negotiations process, though that may be too early to predict given an Indus Water meeting is already underway.Thoughts?