Remembering Proficient- Pakistan’s First Locally Produced Automobile

Remembering the Proficient- Pakistan's First Locally Produced Automobile | CarSpiritPK Proficient was Pakistan's homegrown brand developed during the mid-1980s, by a local engineer Mr. Khalil ur Rahman (late). It was killed only to support imported Suzukis.

Generation of today might not have heard of the Proficient pickup. It was developed during the mid-1980s, by a local engineer Mr. Khalil ur Rahman (late) and was Pakistan’s very first locally assembled 1,000cc pickup. Proficient trucks were as good as most of the foreign brands and were cheaper as well. It competed in the small pickup and medium truck market, primarily against the Suzuki.However, the Proficient project suffered badly due to bureaucratic hurdles and lack of support from the government, which then introduced an untimely policy of concessionary rate on CBU imports of Suzuki pickups (known as ‘Ravi’ today), the same capacity as the locally conceived Proficient. The government policy hurt the local project very badly, and the decision makers back then opted for the Suzuki CBU imports rather than supporting a homegrown brand.If only the company would have been provided the required support, it could have been the window for self-dependency but fast forward today, we are still dependent on the same 40-year-old Suzuki pickups that we buy for over Rs 1.4 million today. Read more in detail about the story of Proficient here: