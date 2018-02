Remembering Pakistan's most iconic Alexander ad.

Artist Majeed Ahmed was the art director on this print ad, in what I believe is probably the finest Pakistani pairing ever of the classic model of copywriter-art director. This was an era when art directors such as Helmut Krone in the United States had started changing advertising design models quite drastically, stripping them down to a page’s bare essentials and Majeed Ahmed’s art direction is in keeping with the simple, yet effective, minimalism that Krone had advocated.

The Alexander Ad doesn’t just signify the boldness with which Pakistani advertising presented itself in the past, it also highlights something much more significant: respect given to the reader. There is a sort of mutual understanding here: I, the writer, will write something clever, because I know you, the reader, appreciate reading something clever.