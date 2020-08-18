/ Register

  • Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Remembering PA Lt Gen Sahibzada Yaqub Khan

Discussion in 'Bangladesh Defence Forum' started by Al-Ansar, Aug 18, 2020 at 7:43 AM.

    Al-Ansar

    Al-Ansar FULL MEMBER

    "His refusal to take military action against the people of Bangladesh and his subsequent departure from Dhaka had earned him a special place in our hearts. He had protested where Tikka Khan had killed. His refusal to follow orders led to his being demoted in rank from lieutenant general to major general by General Yahya Khan. The Sahibzada was never to serve in the army again. His lost rank would be restored to him by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto."

    Original Article:
    https://opinion.bdnews24.com/2016/01/31/remembering-sahibzada-yaqub-khan/
     
    Bilal9

    Bilal9 ELITE MEMBER

    An honorable self-effacing man of geniality (yet born into nobility) gone from among us. Our loss.

    Leaders (and father/brother figures) come in all stripes and backgrounds. Those of us in Bangladesh were lucky enough to get men like him in Dhaka as bridge builders after 1971 at some point. I wish we had made better use of his talents from Bangladesh side.
     
    Bilal9

    Bilal9 ELITE MEMBER

