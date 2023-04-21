What's new

Remembering Mauzam Gondal - The man who tried to catch the killer

True Hero of Nation

The heroic Man gave his life in order to capture the Killer who was sent to fire shots at PTI Leadership

The nations owes the family of true martyrs who gave up their lives to protect Pakistani Citizen

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1649430206031986689


1682104790810.png
 
F

