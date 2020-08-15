/ Register

  • Saturday, August 15, 2020

Remembering Lt General (R) Hameed Gul on his death anniversary

Discussion in 'Pakistan Army' started by Zarvan, Aug 15, 2020 at 2:09 PM.

  1. Aug 15, 2020 at 2:09 PM #1
    Zarvan

    Zarvan ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    49,375
    Joined:
    Apr 28, 2011
    Ratings:
    +91 / 53,550 / -13
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 10
  2. Aug 15, 2020 at 2:21 PM #2
    Zarvan

    Zarvan ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    49,375
    Joined:
    Apr 28, 2011
    Ratings:
    +91 / 53,550 / -13
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 6
  3. Aug 15, 2020 at 2:50 PM #3
    peagle

    peagle FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    341
    Joined:
    Dec 29, 2019
    Ratings:
    +1 / 1,043 / -0
    Country:
    United Kingdom
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    If Pakistan continues to give birth to such patriots, Pakistan and Pakistanis have nothing to worry about.

    Thank you for your service sir, May you Rest In Peace, Ameen.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  4. Aug 15, 2020 at 3:08 PM #4
    Goenitz

    Goenitz SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,158
    Joined:
    Apr 28, 2014
    Ratings:
    +0 / 2,989 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    He retired as 3-star. He earned the 4th one while kept serving Pakistan after retirement.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  5. Aug 15, 2020 at 3:14 PM #5
    Malik Alpha

    Malik Alpha FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    859
    Joined:
    Feb 19, 2017
    Ratings:
    +3 / 2,171 / -9
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Saudi Arabia
    The most sad news for me in 2015 was his departure. May Allah bless him with everything good in the afterlife. Ameen

    "Fear is no policy, surrender is no option"- Lt Gen Hamid Gul.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
  6. Aug 15, 2020 at 3:21 PM #6
    Malik Alpha

    Malik Alpha FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    859
    Joined:
    Feb 19, 2017
    Ratings:
    +3 / 2,171 / -9
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Saudi Arabia
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 8 (Users: 4, Guests: 4)
  1. Phantom.