Remembering Life of Ahmed Deedat

_NOBODY_ said: A Muslim can never be a pajeet because unlike Hinduism hygiene is an important part of Islam.



I have only listened to his debates with Christian priests and thinkers. I never bothered to research more about him. Thank you so much for bringing this information to my attention. Click to expand...

From the ashes of genocide, Islam rises in Rwanda A handful of Muslims took a stand during the hundred days of slaughter. Their stance inspired thousands of Rwandans to become Muslim in what was once called Africa’s most Catholic country.

The impact to Rwanda and then there was massive help towards Bosnia too.My dearest childhood friend and my soul mate - late maulana Jamal was one of the people who led the conveys during the genocide. He had reached out to Ahmed and said this is time to act we need to assist. Jamal was a lion - afraid of noone. He told Ahmed - he said God told him we need this mission.Man, i cannot tell you how much materials we had collect for Jamal and the man drove into Rwanda when not even the UN was unable to do so.