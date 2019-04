Rafi Eitan was no 007. He was far more cunning.

Rafi Eitan

Adolf Eichmann

He was involved in enhancing Israel’s nuclear weapons capabilities, cultivating clandestine relations with Arab countries, and spying on the United States.

In the 1950s and 1960s, he and his colleagues in the unit focused on counterespionage, following and chasing Soviet bloc diplomats and spies, and breaking into their embassies and installing bugging devices.

Mehdi Ben Barka,